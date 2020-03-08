Beauty and the Beast prequel series in the works at Disney+

A prequel to 2017’s live-action Beauty and the Beast is in the works for streaming service Disney+.

The six-part restricted series will likely be a musical following the characters of narcissistic hunter Gaston (Luke Evans) and his sidekick LeFou (Josh Gad), in response to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gad seems to be a significant driving pressure behind the series, billed as its co-creator alongside Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, recognized for his or her work on the fairytale drama As soon as Upon A Time.

Composer Alan Menken, who co-wrote the songs for each the 1991 animated movie and the 2017 remake, is in talks to pen the present’s musical numbers.

The untitled venture will reportedly happen a few years earlier than the occasions of the movie and broaden on the universe of Beauty and the Beast.

Stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens aren’t at the moment concerned with the new series, though there’s the potential for them to make small cameo appearances.

2017’s Beauty and the Beast was a significant hit for Disney, making greater than $1.2 billion at the worldwide field workplace and incomes a constructive reception from followers.

The movie made headlines previous to launch when it was introduced that Gad’s model of Lefou can be a gay character, though some had been disillusioned by how subtly this was portrayed in the completed product.

It’s potential that the prequel series may develop this facet of his character, though notably LGBT+ drama Love, Simon was just lately moved from Disney+ to Hulu for exploring related themes.