beauty, contortionism and imagination to power

I entered Wallapop because I had a notification (I’ve been after some books for a couple of days) and when I replied to the message I ended up entering the main feed. Among the first items I found a giant mirror, along with the now classic phrase “urgent sale due to moving”.

In addition to realizing that I need a full-length mirror, something that I suppose those who have seen me do strange combinations in recent months will know, I also noticed that It is not easy to sell a mirror and at the same time protect your privacy.


That’s when I fell in wormhole. I put “mirror” in the search engine and began to discover a universe of impossible postures, pieces of apartment and half bodies that appear framed.

Imagination to the power

It is difficult to take a photo in front of the mirror and not appearand that is why you have to resort to yoga positions or hide behind the shower curtain (I have pixelated the faces of the people that appear):

Second-hand Window And Bathroom Mirror With Shelves For 8 Eur In Marbella On Wallapop

Second-hand Wood Window And Bedroom For 100 Eur In Melilla On Wallapop

Image 4 8 20 12 34 Pasted

Window And Mirror 81 5 X 59cm Second Hand For 75 Eur In Santiago De Compostela On Wallapop

Find the phone:

Second Hand Window And Mirror For 1 5 Eur In Santiago De Compostela In Wallapop

Second-hand Bathroom Window And Mirror For 30 Eur In Santiago De Compostela In Wallapop

Window Y Comoda De Segunda Mano For 60 Eur En A Moureira En Wallapop

Los ‘hackers’

Thanks to photo editing, it’s relatively easy to get yourself out of the reflection. The options are many, from applying a digital blur, pixelating a piece or placing a giant emoji:

Second-hand Window And Showcase With Chest Of Drawers For 90 Eur In Melilla In Wallapop

Window And Second-hand Mirrored Wardrobe For Sale For 150 Eur In Cea In Wallapop

Window And Corner Mirror Second Hand For 150 Eur In Naron In Wallapop

Window Y Espejo Paraguero Table Second Hand For 70 Eur En Vilagarcia De Arousa En Wallapop

Window And Wall Mirror 40x170cm Second Hand For 15 Eur In Malaga In Wallapop

Artistic photography

Since mirrors have the quality of reflecting what is in front of them, this sometimes results in scenes that look more typical of fine art photography that of an announcement of sale.

Second-hand Window And Mirror For 140 Eur In The Padron In Wallapop

Window And Mirror Cornucopia Beautiful Impeccable Second Hand For 19 99 Eur In Malaga In Wallapop

Second Hand Window And Mirror For 10 Eur In Almeria On Wallapop

Second Hand Window And Mirror For 20 Eur In Fuengirola On Wallapop

Second Hand Mirror For 395 Eur In Malaga On Wallapop

Ten tips to master Wallapop sales

Flash: hit or miss?

Taking a flash photo in front of a mirror doesn’t seem like a good idea, especially if you want to go out and not end up dazzled. In this case, can be the perfect solution to protect your identity. Of course, the photo of the product will not be exactly attractive.

Window And Commode Commode With Second-hand Mirror In Pontevedra In Wallapop

Second-hand Wooden Window And Mirror For 130 Eur In Melilla On Wallapop

Shoes are not for sale

A classic resource when it comes to selling a mirror, especially if it is not large, is to put it on the floor. This way, only your lower body will appear in the reflection.

Second Hand Window And Mirror For 30 Eur In Valga In Wallapop

Window And Old Carved Wood Second-hand Mirror For 95 Eur In Malaga In Wallapop

Window And Receiver Mirror Solid Wood Frame And Second-hand Shelf For 160 Eur In A Laracha In Wallapop

Second Hand Window And Mirror For 29 Eur In Lestedo In Wallapop

Window And Second-hand Mirror For Sale For 30 Eur In Bertamirans In Wallapop

Second-hand Window And Circular Mirror For 10 Eur In Arroyo De La Miel In Wallapop

Smartphone in the face

Playing a bit with perspective, something as simple as place the smartphone at the height of your face It can work perfectly if you want to hide your identity and take a quick photo of the product:

Window And Second Hand Bathroom Mirror For 20 Eur In Calo In Wallapop

Second Hand Window And Mirror For 15 Eur In A Coruna On Wallapop

Second Hand Window And Mirror For 50 Eur In Estepona On Wallapop

blessed mask

In the era we have lived, the mask has been key to avoiding contagion and the spread of the coronavirus. By the way, it has been your perfect ally if you don’t want anyone to know who you are.

Window And Square Mirror With Second-hand Frame For 30 Eur In Burela In Wallapop

Hello, the mirror works

Contrasted with all of the above are those salespeople who are either too lazy to practice all of the above or simply they don’t care about appearing in the ad (I remember that I pixelated their faces).

Second-hand Castano Window And Sideboard For 150 Eur In Santiago De Compostela On Wallapop

Window And Entrance Furniture In Good Second-hand Condition For 250 Eur In Santiago De Compostela In Wallapop

Window And Mirror 70 Wide 90 Long Second Hand For 65 Eur In Granada On Wallapop

I hope that these users manage to sell their products, and from here I thank them for having opened this small window to their homes and their lives. Sometimes beauty and everyday life can be found in something as random as a second-hand ad.

