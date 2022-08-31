beauty, contortionism and imagination to power

I entered Wallapop because I had a notification (I’ve been after some books for a couple of days) and when I replied to the message I ended up entering the main feed. Among the first items I found a giant mirror, along with the now classic phrase “urgent sale due to moving”.

In addition to realizing that I need a full-length mirror, something that I suppose those who have seen me do strange combinations in recent months will know, I also noticed that It is not easy to sell a mirror and at the same time protect your privacy.





That’s when I fell in wormhole. I put “mirror” in the search engine and began to discover a universe of impossible postures, pieces of apartment and half bodies that appear framed.

Imagination to the power

It is difficult to take a photo in front of the mirror and not appearand that is why you have to resort to yoga positions or hide behind the shower curtain (I have pixelated the faces of the people that appear):

















Find the phone:













Los ‘hackers’

Thanks to photo editing, it’s relatively easy to get yourself out of the reflection. The options are many, from applying a digital blur, pixelating a piece or placing a giant emoji:





















Artistic photography

Since mirrors have the quality of reflecting what is in front of them, this sometimes results in scenes that look more typical of fine art photography that of an announcement of sale.





















Flash: hit or miss?

Taking a flash photo in front of a mirror doesn’t seem like a good idea, especially if you want to go out and not end up dazzled. In this case, can be the perfect solution to protect your identity. Of course, the photo of the product will not be exactly attractive.









Shoes are not for sale

A classic resource when it comes to selling a mirror, especially if it is not large, is to put it on the floor. This way, only your lower body will appear in the reflection.

























Smartphone in the face

Playing a bit with perspective, something as simple as place the smartphone at the height of your face It can work perfectly if you want to hide your identity and take a quick photo of the product:













blessed mask

In the era we have lived, the mask has been key to avoiding contagion and the spread of the coronavirus. By the way, it has been your perfect ally if you don’t want anyone to know who you are.





Hello, the mirror works

Contrasted with all of the above are those salespeople who are either too lazy to practice all of the above or simply they don’t care about appearing in the ad (I remember that I pixelated their faces).













I hope that these users manage to sell their products, and from here I thank them for having opened this small window to their homes and their lives. Sometimes beauty and everyday life can be found in something as random as a second-hand ad.