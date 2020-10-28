Bebe Rexha Cast in Comedy ‘Queenpins’ With Kristen Bell

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha will make her function movie debut in “Queenpins,” a criminal offense comedy starring Kristen Bell.

The film, from STXfilms, is impressed by a real story of the most important coupon counterfeit rip-off in historical past. It facilities on a suburban housewife (Bell) fed up with being missed by her husband and society. So she tries to take again management of her life by beginning an unlawful coupon membership and finally ends up scamming hundreds of thousands from meals corporations along with her fellow coupon clippers. Rexha will play a pc hacker named Tempe Tina. The forged additionally contains Vince Vaughn, Paul Walter Hauser and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Rexha, who beforehand voiced a task in STX’s animated household movie “UglyDolls,” is a Grammy nominated artist greatest identified for songs together with “Meant to Be,” “I’m a Mess” and “Me, Myself & I.”

“This can be a good movie for Bebe to be making her live-action movie debut. She’s an unimaginable expertise and worldwide celebrity and we love her for this position as Tempe Tina, an eccentric pc hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon rip-off. We all know she’s going to add a lot enjoyable, expertise and persona to this forged,” mentioned Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Movement Image Group.

“Queenpins” was written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly.

AGC Studios, Marquee Leisure and Purple Hour Movies produced the movie. AGC’s Linda McDonough will produce alongside Purple Hour’s Nicky Weinstock. AGC Studios Chairman Stuart Ford and Miguel A. Palos, Jr. will govt produce alongside Ben Stiller and Breean Solberg of Purple Hour. Patricia Braga is overseeing the undertaking for STXfilms.

Bebe Rexha is represented by UTA, Sal & Co., and lawyer Kenny Meiselas of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.