Bebe Rexha Signs With Sal & Co. Administration, Home to The Weeknd

Bebe Rexha has signed with Sal & Co. for administration, the place she will probably be represented by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby and Dina Sahim. She joins a roster that features The Weeknd, French Montana and Doja Cat, amongst others. Sal & Co. is partnered with Beverly Hills-based Maverick, residence to Madonna, Miley Cyrus, U2 and Britney Spears, amongst others. The singer had beforehand been represented by Sarah Stennett of First Entry Leisure.

Rexha is a formidable hitmaker each as a lead artist (“Me, Myself & I” with G-Eazy, “I’m a Mess”), a featured visitor (David Guetta’s “Hey Mama”) and a songwriter (Eminem’s “Monster” that includes Rihanna). “Meant to Be,” her Grammy-nominated collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, was one of many greatest songs of 2018 and was not too long ago licensed diamond — or ten-times platinum — signifying adjusted single gross sales of over 10 million models. Rexha was not too long ago made conscious of the achievement through Zoom (see under).

Rexha signed to Warner Information in 2013 and launched her debut solo album, the gold-certified “Expectations,” in 2018. New music from the singer is predicted imminently.

Not lengthy earlier than quarantine in late January, Rexha hosted her third annual occasion for Ladies in Concord, an initiative launched to promote gender unity within the music trade. Talking to Selection on the occasion, Rexha stated, “I needed to give different songwriters and up and coming songwriters one thing I by no means had: an atmosphere that I felt secure in. It makes it loads scarier when you’re within the music enterprise and you might be informed to be aggressive with different feminine artists, which is such bull–t. [Women in Harmony] normalizes all of us being in a room collectively… We must always all be on the identical crew.”

As well as to his administration concern Sal & Co., the 40-year-old Slaiby additionally leads the XO music and attire label.

Pictured:

High Row: Jimmy Harnen (Huge Machine Label Group); Mitch Glazier (chairman and CEO, RIAA); Michele Ballantyne (COO, RIAA); Brian Kelley (Florida Georgia Line)

Center Row : Tyler Hubbard (Florida Georgia Line); Aaron Bay-Schuck (Co-Chairman and CEO, Warner Information); Tom Corson (co-chairman and COO, Warner Information); Scott Borchetta (Huge Machine Label Group)

Third Row : Dina Sahim; Bebe Rexha; Sal Slaiby; Jeffrey Azoff (Full Cease Administration)