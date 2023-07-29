Because Actors And Writers Are On Strike, The Emmys Will Be Moved:

The effects of the Hollywood actor and writer strikes are still being felt. A person who knows about the plans says that the strikes will cause the 75th Emmy Awards to be moved.

The original date for the wedding was Sept. 18. The new date hasn’t been set yet, but the person said it will probably be in January. The people who run the Emmys are hoping that will give the Hollywood companies enough time to fix the labor issues.

A New Date Will Be Determined In The Following Weeks:

In the coming weeks, a new date is going to be set. This is the first time since 2001 that the Emmys were moved.

After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, pushed the Emmys back that year, the first military action within Afghanistan pushed the show again, this time into November. At that point, the Emmys were broadcast in a smaller room in a more quiet way.

The Television Academy, which runs the Emmys, and Fox, which is airing this year’s event, decided last month that they were obligated to postpone it if the writers’ strike went on until the end of July. This was reported by The New York Times last month.

Writers Have Been On Strike For 88 Days:

The writers have been upon strike for 88 days, and they haven’t gone back to the table to talk with the big Hollywood studios since early May, when talks broke down.

Even though a specific date hasn’t been set, Variety has said that Fox wants to air the show on January 1, 2024, while the TV Academy wanted it to air in November.

The Emmys would be roughly in the middle of the film awards season and guild awards, which honor shows based on a different time frame.

November May Be Too Early For This Year Event:

But since the WGA as well as SAG-AFTRA strikes are still going on with no end within sight, even November might be too early for this year’s event. January may now be a better choice.

By the time thousands of actors join the writers upon picket lines as well as went on strike upon July 14, an Emmys ceremony within September was all but dead. This is one of the most important events that will have to be moved because of a labor dispute.

Last Time Emmy Moved To September 11 Due To Terrorist Attake:

Usually, the Emmys are held in August or September. The last time they were moved was after the terrorist strikes on September 11, 2001. In the end, the event took place during November of that year.

The Television Academy also said before that its Phase 2 schedule would stay the same. This means that the final round of votes for the 75th Primetime Emmys will still happen between August 17 as well as August 28.

Hollywood Writers Went On Strike Within May:

That means that none of the listed actors or writers will be able to be there for Phase 2 campaigns. Early in May, Hollywood writers went on strike, and players joined them a few weeks ago.

Both cases have a lot to do with artificial intelligence. Writers and actors worry that producers will use AI-made content more and more, making it harder for people to make a living within the already tough show business industry.

The news that studios made a “groundbreaking AI proposal” to pay actors for one day of work so they could use their digital image for all time was perhaps the most shocking thing that came out.

Ai Is The Big Threat For Content Makers:

As creative AI moves forward faster than many individuals could have thought, it now threatens to wipe out the jobs of content makers both within and out of Hollywood.

The Emmys are hard to plan, which is why the Television Academy as well as Fox gave themselves until the end of July to decide if they should be moved or not. Earlier, Variety said that the Emmys had been moved to a different date.

The Nominees Were Released Just 48 Hours Before SAG-AFTRA Strike:

On July 12, the nominees were released, which was roughly 48 hours prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, which stopped all manufacturing and marketing in the entertainment business.

During the strike, SAG-AFTRA rules say that stars can’t promote their shows as well as movies. WGA rules say the same thing. During the strike, writers were not allowed to work, so the host and producers of the show could not have a speech or jokes written for them.

Apple TV+ Did Well With 52 Votes:

With 52 votes, Apple TV+ also did well. Ted Lasso has 21 nominees, including Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actress within a Comedy for Hannah Waddingham, as well as Best Supporting Actor within a Comedy for Phil Dunster. It is also up for Best Comedy Series.

Apple’s sci-fi version Silo came out too late to be considered for this year’s list, but don’t be surprised if it’s a big deal in 2024.