Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s Son, Dies at 21 – Variety

Beckett Cypher, Melissa Etheridge’s son together with her former companion Julie Cypher, has died of undisclosed causes, a rep for the singer confirmed to Variety.

A Tweet from the singer’s social media account reads: “We’re unhappy to tell you that Melissa’s son Beckett handed away and there is not going to be a Concert events From House present in the present day. – #TeamME.”

No additional data was accessible at press time, however the rep mentioned an announcement is forthcoming.

Etheridge and Cypher had two youngsters collectively throughout their partnership: a daughter, Bailey, in February of 1997 and Beckett (pictured above with Etheridge in 2011) on Nov. 18 of the next 12 months. The youngsters had been born by way of synthetic insemination and the organic father was later revealed to be singer David Crosby.

In a telling instance of how a lot the world has modified in 20 years, Etheridge and Crosby appeared on “60 Minutes” in 2000 to debate the association and the kids rising up with no male father or mother within the house.

“I don’t consider that my youngsters might be wanting in any means as a result of they didn’t have a father within the house each single day,” Etheridge mentioned. “What they’ve within the house is 2 loving mother and father. I believe that places them forward of the sport.”

The couple cut up up in 2000, though they initially lived in back-to-back homes to facilitate coparenting.