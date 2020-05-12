Becky Lynch: 6 Cool Things To Know About WWE’s The Man

I did my thesis on the art of clown and how it leads to a truthful performance. My conclusion is that it’s all make believe, and so little kids play make believe, and they go in, and they play Doctors or whatever, and they really believe they’re a doctor and clowning is just clowning around and making believe. So what the hell are we doing with this acting degree? Can’t you just play, basically? After three years of doing my degree, I concluded. This is all nonsense, what the hell. We’re just playing make believe.