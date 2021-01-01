Beenzino And Stefanie Michova Share Moments From His Romantic Proposal On New Year’s Eve

Rapper Beenzino popped the query to his long-time girlfriend Stefanie Michova on New Year’s Eve!

The couple has been courting since 2015, they usually just lately confirmed their every day life collectively on the tvN program “On and Off.”

On January 1, Beenzino posted on Instagram with a video from after his proposal, during which Stefanie Michova laughed over how she was nonetheless crying they usually confirmed the ring. He additionally gave a glimpse of his proposal occasion by means of photographs of him within the kitchen and them having fun with their meal.

He wrote within the caption, “I’ve no regrets in any respect as a result of I’ve now completed the very last thing I’d deliberate for 2020. Though we’re ringing within the new 12 months at house, which could be very completely different from how we’ve executed it at different occasions, I’ve by no means been this blissful earlier than. I don’t know what happiness, unhappiness, and so forth. awaits us in 2021, however I’m beginning it whereas feeling inspired. PS. If you suggest, your thoughts goes clean and also you cry… PS2. It’s the flip for all of us to be blissful within the new 12 months!!!!”

Stefanie Michova shared her personal photographs from the particular occasion and wrote within the caption in English, “I’m so excited and blissful to start out 2021 with a lot happiness and love.” She added in Korean, “Completely satisfied new 12 months. I’m excited for 2021.” She additionally tagged Beenzino and wrote, “I like you.”

Congratulations to the couple!