Before Alfonso Cuaron, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Considered Another Major Director

The Harry Potter franchise introduced aboard 4 totally different filmmakers throughout the course of the eight movies, with one of the vital notable being Alfonso Cuarón. The Academy Award-winning director helmed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which is regarded by many to be the perfect movie within the franchise. Whereas it’s onerous to argue with how Cuarón’s work turned out, it seems Warner Bros. was initially courting one other filmmaker for the job.
Homicide on the Orient Specific director Kenneth Branagh, who additionally performed Gilderoy Lockhart in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and techniques, confirmed that he was as soon as in talks to direct a Harry Potter movie. Nonetheless, nothing ever turned concrete:
There was a dialog for some time after that one about doing one. It didn’t work out. There have been quite a lot of conversations, however it didn’t occur.
Whereas confirming to Collider that Azkaban would have probably been the challenge, he undoubtedly thinks Warner Bros.’ final selection labored out effectively in the long term:
I assume it could have been Azkaban, however in the long run, I believe they went with a director of some promise referred to as Alfonso Cuarón, who’s turned out to be quite good. In order that they undoubtedly made the suitable choice there.
Kenneth Branagh is true, as Alfonso Cuarón’s work on Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban can’t be understated. The movie not solely served as a robust entry within the sequence, however it additionally served as a stark turning level for the franchise, when it comes to each storytelling and aesthetic. Following Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter entered darker territory that was rather more mature than the relative lightness of the early movies.
Cuarón was undoubtedly an awesome match for the job, however one might argue that Kenneth Branagh might have additionally introduced one thing fascinating to Azakaban or any Harry Potter movie for that matter.
Over time, Branagh has undoubtedly confirmed himself to be a succesful director and one who enjoys doing diversifications. Some might not have loved his model of Artemis Fowl, however his big-screen variations of Hamlet and A lot Ado About Nothing are proof that he can take materials and efficiently translate it to different mediums.
As well as, Branagh additionally has expertise working with effects-heavy blockbusters. Most little doubt know that he directed 2011’s Thor and efficiently introduced the God of Thunder into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the general public eye. With this, he probably would have had no bother managing the technical features of the Harry Potter movies.
It’s fascinating to think about what Kenneth Branagh might have executed with a Harry Potter movie, particularly when you think about his physique of labor. The possibilities of him directing one thing related to the Wizarding World could appear slim at this level, however at the very least he did handle to carve out a spot for himself within the fan-favorite franchise.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is at present accessible to stream on HBO Max.
