Before Alfonso Cuaron, Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban Considered Another Major Director

The Harry Potter franchise introduced aboard 4 totally different filmmakers throughout the course of the eight movies, with one of the vital notable being Alfonso Cuarón. The Academy Award-winning director helmed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which is regarded by many to be the perfect movie within the franchise. Whereas it’s onerous to argue with how Cuarón’s work turned out, it seems Warner Bros. was initially courting one other filmmaker for the job.