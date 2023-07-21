Before Beyoncé’s Concert, The City Of Minneapolis Has Named Thursday Bey Day:

The Twin Cities are getting ready to host another huge music show. Beyoncé will be at Huntington Bank Stadium upon Thursday, July 20, as part of her Renaissance World Tour. Since there are no acts, the show starts right on time at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, there were a lot of Black women in the Minneapolis City Council rooms. This was because the city celebrated its “Black Girl Magic” motion by making Thursday “Bey Day” within honor of Beyoncé.

The proclamation honored all Black girls and women within the city as well as comes on the same day that the artist arrives in town for her “Renaissance” tour.

Right Now Beyoncé Is On A 39 City Tour To Promote Her New Album Renaissance :

As an element of her Renaissance World Tour, Queen Bey will be playing this Saturday as well as Sunday at Soldier Field. Beyoncé is on a 39-city tour to promote her 2022 album “Renaissance.” This show is the 20th city on that tour.

In preparation for the event, the South Shore Line plans to use Metra’s 18th Street stop, which has a public path that goes straight to Soldier Field.

Since South Shore Line trains don’t usually stop at 18th Street, people who want to use the service should buy tickets for Museum Campus at 11th Street.

Bus service between Gary Metro Center and Carroll Avenue is still going on, so people should get on at Gary Metro Center, East Chicago, Hammond, as well as Hegewisch.

In a news release, City Council President Andrea Jenkins said, “Black women show up again and again to do the difficult task of speaking out in opposition to racism, oppression, gender as well as sexual violence, and all the other ways our systems keep hurting us.”

“We are strong, resilient, and able to plan ahead. Black women remain at the center of change work, even though the remainder of the world tells us that we’re wrong.

While we keep the line, it’s going to take years for the remainder of the world to “get in formation,” to quote Queen Bey, who pushes us to cut through dominating culture and make our own lanes of power. We do a challenging job that is good for everyone.

Black women and girls are trendsetters. Yes, we are people. We are Black Girl Magic, yes. Thank you to all the amazing Black women who came out and shone today at City Hall as they do this vital work every day with out being noticed.

Ticket Prices:

From $395 for seats within the 100 level to $4,751 for seats in the VIP area, Ticketmaster has tickets for all kinds of events. The site also sold used tickets, which ranged in price from $187 for spots in the 300-level to $2,200 for general admission in the B-Hive.

I might be Governor of Minnesota, but we all know who runs the world. Welcome to Minnesota, Beyoncé! pic.twitter.com/KqaIHwPy7p — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 20, 2023

StubHub, which only sells tickets that have already been bought, has similar ticket options, ranging from $177 for seats in the 300 level to $7,700 for seats in the Club Renaissance level on the floor surrounding the stage.

Rules And Regulation For Soldier Field:

For every event at Soldier Field, you can only bring clear plastic bags that are no bigger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches and small clutches. So, make sure your Renaissance-style outfit for Instagram doesn’t have a fanny pack, bag, purse bigger than a clutch, or any other kind of luggage.

Other things that aren’t allowed include, but aren’t limited to, booze, umbrellas, coolers, as well as ice boxes including cloth ones, signs with “vulgar language,” as well as signs that may hinder fans’ views.

Metro Transit Added More Lines So Fans Return Home Safely:

Metro Transit made sure that fans were able to return home safely shortly after the show by adding more lines. Riders may utilize the metro’s green line or buses that pick from and dump off near Stadium Village.

If you take the light rail, trains arrive regarding every half hour after the show until 11:45 p.m. Metro Transit said, “We are extremely excited that Beyoncé will be coming to town as well as can’t wait to transport the concertgoers.”

Police Department Also Added More Officers In Order To Provide M ore Security To Fans:

Minneapolis Police said they added more officers and worked with University of Minnesota Police to keep fans safe.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is stopping at Huntington Bank Stadium within Dinkytown. Mayor Jacob Frey as well as Gov. Tim Walz have both made proclamations about the event.

“Beyoncé is a singer, artist, and songwriter who is known all over the world. Since she has won the most Grammys ever, we couldn’t get more excited for her show in Minneapolis tonight. “I’m beyond excited to declare today ‘Bey Day’ within the City of Minneapolis,” tweeted Frey.

There are more than a few nods to Beyoncé as well as Destiny’s Child songs in the proclamation’s 10 “whereas” clauses.

Walz, on the other hand, made his own announcement that it was Beyoncé Day within the state of Minnesota. “I might be Governor of Minnesota, but everyone does know who runs the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

The songs on Beyoncé’s setlist come from her seven albums as well as a soundtrack. The list is thought to be approximately two hours and fifteen minutes long. The stadium will be full of tens of thousands of people, and eateries and bars near the stadium should do well because of this big event.

Unlike other occasions in the city, which have been in the middle of downtown, this one will be in Dinkytown. Meet Minneapolis says that it helps the economy heal because Dinkytown is usually less busy in the summer when school is out.