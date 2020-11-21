Before Corona, the country has been the victim of an epidemic of ‘religious bigotry’ and ‘aggressive nationalism’: Ansari

new Delhi: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari said here on Friday that today the country is under threat from such ‘manifest and latent’ views and ideologies which try to divide it on the basis of the imaginary category of ‘us and them’. Also Read – National Pension Scheme: More than 73 lakh people associated with National Pension Scheme in a year, know – Which area people are more connected

Ansari also said that before the Corona virus crisis, Indian society had fallen prey to two other epidemics – "religious bigotry" and "aggressive nationalism", while patriotism is a more positive concept than both because it is military and culturally defensive. is. He was speaking on the occasion of the digital release of the new book 'The Battle of Belonging' by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

According to him, even in a short span of four years, India has come from the basic perspective of a liberal nationalism to a new political vision of cultural nationalism which has been firmly in the public domain.

The former Vice President said, "Kovid is a very bad epidemic, but before that our society had fallen prey to two epidemics – religious bigotry and aggressive nationalism." He also said that in comparison to religious bigotry and radical nationalism Deshprem is a more positive concept.

Participating in the discussion during the book release, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said, “In 1947 we had the chance that we would go with Pakistan, but my father and others thought that the two nations The principle is not good for us. ”He said that he is never going to accept the way the current government wants to see the country.