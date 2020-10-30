Before Diwali, 25 thousand tons of water will be ordered from abroad, prices are expected to fall in the festive season

new Delhi: Onion inflation in the country is touching the sky. The festive season is also going on. Deepawali is about to come and onion prices are enough to make people cry. But now it seems that onion can be cheaper soon. Because 25,000 tons of onions are expected to be ordered from abroad before Diwali. Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that 7,000 tonnes of onions have already arrived and more onions are to be ordered. Please tell that after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, Piyush Goyal also has the responsibility of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Also Read – Government of India prohibits onion seeds export with immediate effect, know when prices will come down

Addressing reporters through video conferencing, Goyal said that the retail price of love is expected to be under control in the festive season. He said that to control the price of onion, the government had stopped the export of onion on September 14 itself. Simultaneously, onion import was also started.

He told that 7,000 tonnes of love have been brought from abroad so far and it is estimated that 25,000 tonnes of onions and imports before Diwali. Also, with the arrival of new safals in the market, prices will remain under control during the festive season. He told that on October 23, limit was imposed on onion stocks. Accordingly, a maximum limit of 25 tonnes has been fixed for wholesalers and two tonnes of onions for retail traders.

He said that traders have been given three days time for grading and packing of onions. That is, the stock limit will be applicable after the purchase and grading of onion in the market for three days. The Union Minister said that there is no shortage of onion seeds in the country, so the export of onion seeds has been banned. Earlier, onion seed exports were in the controlled category, which required the permission for export. He said that NAFED has so far released 36,000 tonnes of onions from the buffer stock through sale of state governments and the open market.

(Input-IANS)