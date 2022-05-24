“Before making the decision I spoke with Messi and Neymar”: Mbappé explained the reasons for his continuity at PSG

Mbappé appeared at the press conference with PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi (Reuters)

Finally, Kylian Mbappé will continue to wear the colors of PSG after signing the renewal of his contract until 2025. The French star, who was to become a free agent from June 30, ended up rejecting the siren songs coming from Madrid and he decided to continue his adventure in Paris.

This was officially announced after the last league game, which ended with a 5-0 thrashing of Metz. The 23-year-old footballer was applauded by all the fans who came to the Parc des Princes: “I am convinced that I can continue to grow within a club that has all the means to perform at the highest level. I am also very happy to be able to continue playing in France, the country where I was born, grew up and developed professionally”, he assured after scoring a brace.

To understand what happened the Parisian entity presented a press conference which took place in the Parc des Princes auditorium in which Mbappé and Al Khelaifi answered questions related to the subject.

Mbappé extended his contract until June 2025 (Reuters)

Al Khelaifi started the press conference: “It is very important for the team and for the boys. That Mbappé stays shows that his dream was to be here and continue winning titles in Paris. We have one of the best championships in the world and with it we will continue in search of new goals: win, win and win”.

Subsequently, the footballer took the floor and spoke about his renewal: “It was a difficult decision for me to make. I knew I had to talk about this, but I had to take my time with it. Still, I knew the pressure wasn’t on me and what I’ve done is take refuge in my football”.

“I am going to limit myself to football, to the game, I have no other functions. Everybody knows that I wanted to leave before because it was the best decision at all times, but now the context was different. I did not want to leave my country like this, my story here is not over, I want to win more things here, ”she assured.

At the same time, he revealed that the decision was made several days before it was publicly known: “I wanted to keep the secret and make it a surprise for everyone. I made the decision before telling the president and Florentino Pérez. After fixing the details of the contract it became official. Still, I thank them for everything they’ve done for me.”

The striker also held talks with Real Madrid (Reuters)

“I have made the best decision for me, since it is now when I am going to be more focused in terms of sports, but nobody knows the future. I’m going to focus on the contract I have.” continuous.

On Real Madrid’s interest: “It’s not a team that needs to convince me, it’s an honor to be able to play for them, but after a difficult start to the season, We have gone further together with Leo Messi and Neymar and this is how we want to face the next objectives. Before making the decision I spoke with Messi and Neymar and they told me that it was a personal choice and whatever happened they would respect it.”

“It is a pleasure to play with great players like Neymar and Messi. It was a difficult year. Messi just arrived and Neymar He has had injuries”, he added before talking about Ángel Di María: “He is a club legend. I am delighted to play with him for five years. What I have to say is thank you very much and good luck.”

As expected, the Madrid entity always revolved around the press conference: “I have always dreamed of wearing the Madrid shirt, I got to dress it when I was 14 years old. I thank you, I understand her disappointment. I hope you understand the decision to continue in my country. I am French, as I said, as a Frenchman I dream of continuing and trying to see France and his championship at the top”.

Mbappé will continue to form the attacking trident with Messi and Neymar (Reuters)

On the image rights episode: “We haven’t talked until the end about money. The most important thing was the sports project. We only talked about the contract and image rights at the end, for a few minutes. We have to change football. The world of football has changed and things are coming. I do not ask for great things. I want to manage my career as I should and with the values ​​that I have learned. I’m not going to revolutionize football. It is not my goal.”

Finally, Al Khelaifi remarked: “Renewal has always prioritized sports over economics. We have never published the contracts and this will not be an exception either. The important thing is what happens on the pitch and what revolves around the project”.

