Before meeting Sachin Pilot, CM Gehlot said- ‘Need to forgive and forget’, know its meaning …

The ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan has stopped. Sachin Pilot, who opened a front against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, can meet him today. After the differences, what will be the conversation in this first meeting between the two leaders, everyone will keep an eye on it. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, 'Whatever misunderstanding has happened in the party in the last one month, we need to' forgive and forget 'in the interest of country, state, people and democracy.

We have to fight for saving democracy with the spirit of forget and forget, forgive and forgive and move forward.#SaveDemocracy – Ashok Gehlot (@ ashokgehlot51) August 13, 2020

Ashok Gehlot tweeted, 'Congress fight is to save democracy under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Whatever differences have happened between the Congress party in the last one month, we have to forget them in the interest of the country, in the interest of the state, in the interest of the people and in the interest of democracy and save democracy with the spirit of moving forward by forgiving. Have to get into a fight.

I hope that Save Democracy should be our priority with the spirit of forward and forward. The conspiracy that is going on to break the elected governments of One by One in the country, the way governments are being topped in states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, etc.

Gehlot tweeted, ‘I hope that forgetting and forgiving with the spirit of’ protecting democracy ‘should be our priority. The conspiracy that is going on to break the elected governments in the country one by one, the way the governments are being dropped in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, etc., ED, CBI, Income Tax, the judiciary is being misused It is a very dangerous game to weaken democracy.

Let us know that the special session of the assembly in Rajasthan is starting from August 14 and the Congress Legislature Party meeting is going to be held today. It is expected that Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot may come face to face in the meeting. Sachin Pilot has returned to Jaipur after nearly a month of political arrogance.