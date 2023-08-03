Before Nuclear Memorials, Japan’s Opening Of Barbie Was Surrounded By Controversy:

A voice actor discussed in opposition to a controversial community marketing campaign for the blockbuster film “Barbie,” as well as the U.S. ambassador was criticized for supporting the film online. Both of these things hurt the opening of “Barbie” in Japan.

“Barbie,” which stars Margot Robbie as the title character, recently made $800 million at the global box office. This was helped in part by a “Barbenheimer” meme that linked the movie to a biopic of nuclear bomb scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer that came out at the same time.

Within Japan Fans Are Not Amused For “Barbenheimer”:

Warner Bros. was attracted to memes made by fans that showed Robbie’s Barbie with Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer and pictures of nuclear explosions.

But fans in Japan were not amused. In the next few days, they will remember the bombs of Nagasaki and Hiroshima 78 years ago.

Right Now #NoBarbenheimer Is Trending Upon Social Media:

The online term #NoBarbenheimer became popular, which led Warner’s Japan business to make a rare public criticism of its holding company. Warner’s parent company then apologized this week.

Mitsuki Takahata Gives Voice To Barbie Within Dubbed Japanese Version:

Mitsuki Takahata, who plays Barbie within the dubbed Japanese version, wrote on Instagram upon Wednesday that she was upset when she heard about the meme marketing campaign as well as almost didn’t go to a Tokyo event to promote the movie’s August 11 opening.

“This is a really, really sad thing to happen,” she wrote. Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, knows a lot about the media, so he shared a picture of his conversation with director Greta Gerwig. However, the reaction online was cold.

Tsuredzure Wrote A Statement On X:

“Your post at this time will upset many Japanese and make them even less likely to ever go see that movie,” wrote tsuredzure upon the X platform, which used to be called Twitter.

The movie “Oppenheimer,” which is about how the atomic bomb was made, has not been given a release date in Japan.

Within Japan People Are Saying That The Movie Ignores What The Bomb Did To Japan:

People have said that the movie mostly ignores what the bomb did to Japan at the conclusion of World War II. It destroyed two major towns and killed more than 200,000 people.

Barbie Was Set To 11 August For Japanese Theater, Which Is A Few Days After The Dates Of The Bombings Of Hiroshima And Nagasaki:

On August 11, which is a few days after the dates of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki upon August 6 and 9, Barbie will be shown in Japanese theaters.

It’s still not clear if Oppenheimer is going to be shown in Japan, but the Times says it’s unlikely that the country will ban the movie. Also, foreign movies usually don’t come out in Japan until a long time after they’ve been shown elsewhere.

Barbie Made $780.7 Million At Box Office Worldwide:

780,7 million dollars. Box Office Mojo says that’s how much Barbie has made at the box office around the world so far.

The movie has broken a number of box office records, such as having the biggest start for a film made by a woman and for a film that isn’t a remake or a superhero movie. It also had the biggest opening of the year at the box office in 25 countries.

Oppenheimer Made A Total Of $405.6 Million At Box Office Worldwide:

So far, Oppenheimer has made $405.6 million around the world. Because of the “Barbenheimer” craze, the opening weekend for the two films was the fourth-biggest opening weekend of all time.

Another Disagreement:

The complaints from Japan isn’t the only foreign problem Barbie has had to deal with.

Vietnam blocked the movie because it was said to show China’s controversial “nine-dash line” within the South China Sea, which claims control over the area even though international courts have ruled against China’s claims.

The line was shown on a map in the movie. Warner Bros. has said that the map is “childish” and not meant for making a political point.

After carefully looking at the movie and finding that it didn’t show the “nine-dash line,” the Philippines, which is additionally within the South China Sea dispute area, chose not to ban it outright but to just blur the line.