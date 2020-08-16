Before Pat McAfee, 9 Other Sports Stars With Major Appearances In Professional Wrestling

Professional wrestling has lengthy had a convention of bringing in skilled athletes to participate in huge marquee matches. Again within the top of the “Monday Night time Wars,” WCW took benefit of the on-court animosity between Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman in the course of the 1998 NBA Finals for a tag-team match on the Bash on the Seashore occasion. WWE (then-WWF) has finished it time and time once more with everybody from Tremendous Bowl champ Rob Gronkowski to basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, and now it appears like former NFL punter and present talkshow host Pat McAfee might be becoming a member of their ranks.

Because the wrestling world anxiously awaits in-ring debut of the longtime Indianapolis Colts punter towards former NXT Champion Adam Cole at NXT Takeover XXX, now’s the right time to look again at a number of the largest names within the sports activities world who made a serious look within the skilled wrestling.