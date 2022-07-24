Before Stray and Endling, these 6 games starring animals also touched our hearts

BlueTwelve Studio’s “cat game” has become one of the viral releases of the year.

Without a doubt, Stray has become a mass phenomenon. He already looked very good when they showed him to us for the first time, but it has been going out on the market and reaffirming our assumptions. Stray has fallen in love so much that even other felines remain immune contemplating their endearing companion through the screen.

When the animals are the protagonists or they have a great importance in video games, it is very easy for them to capture our attention. The nature of the human being has also been created to live in peace with the animals with the desire to establish a coexistencein some cases mutually beneficial and even affective.

Endling is a survival adventure a much needed message behindStray we fall in love very easily with its charm and for his universe so well represented. In fact, in the 3D Games review, made by Alejandro Pascual, qualifies it as a unique and endearing game. Now, it hasn’t been just the cats that have captured the hearts of many players. Without going any further, yesterday we analyzed Endling, a survival adventure not suitable for the most sensitive but with a much-needed message about a mother fox trying to protect her litter.

Many other proposals of the style have provoked strong emotions and intense For this reason, here they go 6 games where animals captured our hearts.

Lost Ember This she-wolf represents overcoming personified in a totally relaxing and accessible title for anyone who wants to contemplate the beauty of this world. Fauna and flora merge into one for an exciting adventure full of flashbacks. Lost Ember reimagines the beauty and depth of nature as both a concept and an ethereal representation. Spirit of the North We put ourselves in the shoes of an intrepid fox who must travel like an adventurer through the cold lands of Iceland where Scandinavian mythology is the leading actor. In order to tell you a story without dialogue or words, the player’s interpretation will be the one that dictates a sentence in a narrative that can pit ourselves against our own feelings. Storm Boy A nice interactive story whose desire is to leave lessons and reflections in the player. A very short game but so intense that it will seem that this boy deepens his relationship with his animals, leaving us with a Mr. Percival, a pelican that we are proud to have as a companion. A very close title whose outcome can make you shed some tears. The First Tree If you liked Journey or Firewatch, this will be to your taste. A game whose narrative is a journey through the introspection of a father who puts himself in the shoes of his son while wandering through beautiful landscapes accompanied by a soundtrack to match. A changing journey that provokes in the player deep and free reflections depending on the personal moment that we live. Eyes A masterpiece whose sales do not represent what this title is, full of a precious and unforgettable artistic section for its time (now too). The beautiful wolf, accompanied by her brush, ventures into a deep story full of mythology. Its soundtrack makes you fall in love and invites you to continue living unforgettable moments reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda. The Last Guardian It is not the protagonist but almost. Trico is that piece that magnifies and ascends The Last Guardian as the masterpiece that it is. An unforgettable epic that provokes a transcendental connection between the child and the enormous creature, typical of a great cult work. Their hard road and their close proximity has earned them more than enough to make a dent in the history of the video game.

Apart from making us fall in love with their tenderness, they can also seduce us by the laughs they give us with games like the unforgettable Goat Simulator whose third installment (actually second) is on its way. Nor can we forget Untitled Goose Game, a title in which we control a duck whose only goal is to annoy people.

More about: Stray, BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive, Animals and Endling.