Before Stray and Endling, these 6 games starring animals also touched our hearts

BlueTwelve Studio’s “cat game” has become one of the viral releases of the year.
Without a doubt, Stray has become a mass phenomenon. He already looked very good when they showed him to us for the first time, but it has been going out on the market and reaffirming our assumptions. Stray has fallen in love so much that even other felines remain immune contemplating their endearing companion through the screen.
When the animals are the protagonists or they have a great importance in video games, it is very easy for them to capture our attention. The nature of the human being has also been created to live in peace with the animals with the desire to establish a coexistencein some cases mutually beneficial and even affective.
Endling is a survival adventure a much needed message behindStray we fall in love very easily with its charm and for his universe so well represented. In fact, in the 3D Games review, made by Alejandro Pascual, qualifies it as a unique and endearing game. Now, it hasn’t been just the cats that have captured the hearts of many players. Without going any further, yesterday we analyzed Endling, a survival adventure not suitable for the most sensitive but with a much-needed message about a mother fox trying to protect her litter.
Many other proposals of the style have provoked strong emotions and intense For this reason, here they go 6 games where animals captured our hearts.
Apart from making us fall in love with their tenderness, they can also seduce us by the laughs they give us with games like the unforgettable Goat Simulator whose third installment (actually second) is on its way. Nor can we forget Untitled Goose Game, a title in which we control a duck whose only goal is to annoy people.
More about: Stray, BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive, Animals and Endling.