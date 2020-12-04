Before the all-party meeting, Rahul said- PM will tell how long every Indian will get free vaccine

All Party Meeting on Corona Vaccine: Prior to the all-party meeting convened by the government regarding the Corona virus vaccine, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has targeted PM Narendra Modi. He has tweeted and asked whether the PMM will tell in today’s meeting how long every citizen of the country will be given Corona vaccine for free. Also Read – Corona Virus Vaccine News Update: All-party meeting chaired by PM Modi today, these leaders will be included towards Congress and TMC

He wrote that I hope that in this meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clarify how long every Indian will be given free vaccine for the prevention of corona virus. He tweeted, “We hope that in the all-party meeting today, the Prime Minister will clarify how long every Indian will be given free vaccine of Corona virus.” In view of the increase in Corona virus cases in the country, Prime Minister Modi on Friday The meeting is called. This meeting will be done through video conference. In this meeting, the status of corona virus infection and teak can be discussed. Also Read – PM Modi to address IIT-2020 Global Summit today

In this meeting, leaders of different parties will be included in the Parliament. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has organized this meeting. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine Update: Preparations begin on Corona Vaccine in Bihar, first they will be vaccinated

(Input agency)