Before the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress, which is engaged in caste equations, is a game of upper-backward and Muslim cards.

Patna: Almost all the parties have started preparations for the possible assembly elections to be held in Bihar this year. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is facing the charge of neglecting the backward community within the party, is now engaged in correcting the ethnic demarcation. The Congress has tried to give the message of strengthening the caste equation through nomination of district presidents two days ago. Two days ago, the Congress tried to appease the Muslim voters by nominating Parvez Alam as the president in Bhagalpur district, while in the same district nominated Abhyanand Jha and Vipin Bihari Yadav to the post of executive president, Savarna and ‘Backward’ The card is also played. Also Read – Former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitley, two others imprisoned for four years in defense scam

Similarly, while the responsibility of Sheikhpura district has been given to Sundar Sahni, the leadership of Patna city has been handed over to Sashiranjan Yadav. Apart from this, the Congress has appointed Sridhar Tiwari as Executive President in Bhojpur district, while Satish Kumar, the President of Nawada District has been given the responsibility of Executive Chairman and Bengali Paswan. A Congress leader also accepts this, saying on the condition of anonymity, “While the Congress has tried to help the upper and Muslim communities through the nominations of these seven leaders, the backward community within the party itself The rebellion that has been blamed for neglect has also started trying to pacify the voices. ” Also Read – Sonu Sood is giving a gift to migrants on his birthday, announced to give so many lakh jobs

Four of these seven nominated leaders have previously been in the Youth Congress. It is noteworthy that Kailash Pal, who was the state vice-president of the Congress, had resigned from all posts in the Congress Election Campaign Committee meeting in the past, in front of several senior leaders, accusing him of neglecting the backward in the party. After this, the chief of the election campaign committee and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Singh also had to come to the fore and then he said that the Congress respects all communities and will take care even further. Also Read – ONGC Recruitment 2020: 4182 vacancies left in ONGC, apply soon

Here, Kailash Pal of Congress expressed satisfaction over giving preference to all communities in the nomination of district presidents and said that this is a good initiative. He said, “This is a good start. What else do we want in Congress. We only want social justice to remain in the party. ” When asked about the resentment of the party, he said that the fight is still going on.