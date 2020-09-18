Before the Bihar elections, a strange decree at the Police Headquarters was issued, a political ruckus ensued

Bihar Assembly Election 2020:Before the Bihar Assembly elections, a strange decree has been issued by the Bihar Police Headquarters, on which political parties have raised objections. The police department has issued a decree in which it has been said that during posting in police stations, all sections of society should be taken care of. Along with this, an order has been given to take care of every section in posting at all police stations and check posts. Also Read – This is a ‘no-data’ government, PM’s popularity is no longer the same: Congress

IG Police Headquarters Nayyar Hasnain Khan has written to IGs, DIGs and SPs of all districts in this regard, on which a ruckus is set. The letter issued said that a case of violation of earlier orders has come to light. Police officers are clearly instructed to take the orders issued seriously and follow them. It will also be reviewed every week through video conferencing.

Political parties objected

BJP spokesperson Ashraf Ansari has expressed objection to this decree issued from police headquarters, saying that it is a very unfortunate decision. Policing cannot be done by looking at caste and religion. This will affect both justice and society. He said that the government should consider once again.

On this decree, RJD leader Bhai Virender said that this announcement of police headquarters is to benefit the government. The Nitish government has been misusing power for 15 years and now whatever announcement the government makes to divert the minds of the people, but the public is not going to get caught in the trap this time. He said that if such an announcement was to be made, it should have been done earlier.

The Congress has also raised its objection to this decree. Congress spokesperson Rajesh Rathore said that it is wrong to appoint in any police station after seeing caste and religion. People of every caste, community, religion live in the society. When there will be posting of police after seeing caste and religion, it will be difficult to do justice. He said that it is a request to the Bihar government to once again consider this order so that people can get justice.