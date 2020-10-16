Before the election riots, Sushil Modi raised questions on the wealth of Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, asked this

Bihar Election 2020: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday how Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Tej Pratap Yadav became the owner of so much wealth at a young age. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election: Mahagathbandhan released list of 243 candidates, know which party got how many seats?

Addressing reporters in Patna, Sushil asked how at the age of 31, Tejashwi Yadav became the owner of more than 52 and Tej Pratap 28 property even though he had no ancestral property. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Congress-BJP candidates make strange allegations against each other

In the Bihar Assembly, Sushil hit hard on the property of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi. He alleged that from where did so much money come from without any job, business, and even gave a loan of 4 crore 10 lakh to someone else. Sushil alleged that the property received by both the leaders as a gift is shown to have been purchased in 2005. Also Read – CM Nitish told plan at election rally – how will every youth of Bihar get employment?

On the other hand, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha, while retaliating on Sushil’s allegations, said that Sushil Modi was never heard by people speaking on the deteriorating law and order in Muzaffarpur (girl child sexual abuse) case of Muzaffarpur. Talk directly with the Income Tax Department. Everything you are talking about is public.

Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha, who was in the opposition grand alliance with the RJD, said that Sushil Modi has been in power in Bihar for nearly 15 years. They should tell their achievements to the public but they have nothing to count as an achievement, so they are blaming the opposition parties for diverting public attention from the burning issue of the state.