Before the elections in Bihar, CM Nitish played big bets, kindly on SC-ST, these instructions …

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Before the assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar played a big bet. He has made a big announcement for Scheduled Caste-Scheduled Tribe (SC-ST) families. Nitish Kumar has instructed the officials to immediately formulate rules to give a job to a member of the victim's family if a member of the SC-ST family is killed.

He said that many schemes are being run for the upliftment of SC-ST in Bihar and to connect these families to the mainstream of society, but at the same time the state government will work on other possibilities and schemes for them. Apart from this, everything that will be needed to be done for the upliftment of them will be done. He said that society will be uplifted only by the upliftment of scheduled castes and tribes.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave these orders on Friday in a meeting of the state level vigilance and monitoring committee formed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1995 through video conferencing.

Along with this, he also directed that the Chief Secretary should review it at his level to get the benefit of various schemes being run for the scheduled castes and tribes. For the immediate relief to the victims, the advance relief amount should be made available immediately and for this the availability of the amount should be ensured in all the districts.

Along with this, the Chief Minister directed the Secretary of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department to execute the pending cases by September 20 and contact the Secretaries of the concerned departments to ensure speedy execution of the case. Ration card distribution, providing habitat land to all the scheduled cast and scheduled tribe families of Mahadalit, construction of housing for them, etc. should also be expedited.