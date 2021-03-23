Before the FIFA date: which are the teams that have secured a place in the final phase of Guard1anes 2020

(Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

Despite the fact that the FIFA date will start in the next few days, It should be noted that there are two squads that ensured their pass to the final stretch of Guard1anes 2021. We refer to Club América and Cruz Azul.

And it is that Águilas and Cementeros have had a quite remarkable tournament, Well, it no longer matters what they do in the remaining five days, since with their number of points they will no longer leave the first 12 of the tournament.

In context, the current season has played 12 rounds and the distribution of points is as follows. In the high point are blue and cream, who have 30 and 28 points respectively.

Santiago Solari’s managers obtained the momentary leadership after beating Mazatlán FC by the minimum last Friday night, but the Cement Machine tied its tenth victory and defeated Atlas 3-2, for which it concluded as the absolute leader. It should be noted that the Eagles, in a hypothetical case, were in first place with 31 points, this due to the fact that on matchday 7 they defeated Atlas 3-0; however, they committed an administrative offense and the points were annulled to be awarded to the rojinegros.

The capital’s teams have been dominating the top for almost half a tournament, since from matchday 8 they have been contesting first and second place. In addition, Cruz Azul and América are two of the top three offenses and defenses in the tournament.

Santos Laguna, a team that is in third place, lost this Monday to Club León, so the difference between the third and the first two is getting bigger and bigger. Torreón’s team has 21 units, seven points less than the second place that is America.

Cruz Azul with an effectiveness of 83.3% and America with 77.7% reflect the constancy of both teams, when only the first six teams in the tournament exceed half the productivity of the total points played.

CLOSING OF DAY 12

Lion won Santos Laguna 2-1 during the match held this Sunday at the TSM Corona Stadium. Santos Laguna He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition.

The most recent was against Tijuana at home (1-0) and the other in front of Necaxa at home (3-1). On the visitors’ side, Lion he came from beating 3-1 in his stadium to Necaxa in the last game held. With this good result, the Leonese team is ninth, while Santos Laguna He is third at the end of the game.

The first team to score was the Leonese team, which debuted the light by means of a goal with a maximum penalty of Angel Mena at 24 minutes. The local team put the tie through a goal from eleven meters from Fernando Gorriarán in minute 32, ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

In the second half the goal came for Lion, who managed to get ahead in the light with a little Fernando Navarro in the 59th minute, concluding the match with a final score of 2-1.

With 14 points, the team of Marcos Ignacio Ambriz ranked ninth in the table, while the team led by Jorge Guillermo Almada he was in third position with 21 points at the end of the duel.

