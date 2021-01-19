Before the possible departure of Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid could lose another historical player

Real Madrid is undergoing a renovation (Reuters)

He Real Madrid it is going through a renovation phase that does not seem to be as successful as expected. Far from its best game, the team has not managed to ensure that the great figures that it incorporated in the last time as Eden Hazard, they shine on the field of play, but this will not stop the bleeding of some of their most valued players on the team. Just as Sergio Ramos continues to postpone his renewal due to not reaching a salary agreement with the leadership, the club could now lose another of its locker room emblems.

As reported by the site Fichajes and replicated by several of the most important portals of Spain, he Monaco of France is targeting a player from the Whites’ team who has lost ground in the Zinedine Zidane. The cast of the principality that makes up Ligue 1 wants to tempt nothing less than Marcelo with an irresistible contract.

The Brazilian full-back has only played 7 games this season, not all of them complete, because the Frenchman Ferland mendy the arm wrestling has won him. That is why when his relationship ended in June 2022, he could leave Real Madrid towards new horizons, such as France.

Ferland Mendy is the starting left-back for Zinedine Zidane (Reutres)

The information indicates that the offer will be a salary close to USD 7 millions per season with a duration of 3 years, which would tempt Marcelo who in this way would be close to ending his cycle in the merengue cast with which he reached his best level. Nor should we rule out that he asks for an exit if he intends to add minutes on the field of play for aspirations that exceed Real Madrid, but for this a club You will have to pay the USD 12 million worth of your token.

At 32 years old, Marcelo He no longer shines on the grass as he knew how to do since he landed in Spain. Hailing from Fluminense, the left-hander joined the capital’s team in 2007 after a brief period of adaptation took over the left lane. His performance was key to the collective success of the team with which he won 22 trophies, including four Champions League, three of them consecutively under Zidane’s technical direction. But now the French coach no longer considers him a key piece.

To this panorama we must add that Sergio Ramos ends his contract with Real Madrid in June and, if you receive an interesting offer, you are free to negotiate and sign with any club legally. From the Madrid leadership they are studying a new budget cut, and that seems to be the reason why they have not yet reached an agreement with the captain. That is why the club and the footballer go through a tug of war that It could trigger the defender’s departure after 16 years wearing the white jersey.

In January on the program The beach bar a talk was transcended where the Madrid captain would have thrown a bomb at the president of the White House, Florentino Pérez. It is about the intention that Paris Saint-Germain would have to hire him to the defender: “At PSG they have told me that they are going to make a great team with me and Messi ”. If this is true, Ramos and Marcelo could go to Ligue 1 in the coming months and become rivals.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The controversial front page with which a Barcelona newspaper mocked Real Madrid after the elimination in the Spanish Super Cup

Surprise: Gerard Piqué hired a coach for his team who had remembered frictions with Lionel Messi