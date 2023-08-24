Before The Sexual Harassment Suit, 14 Lizzo Dadncers Got Separate Settlements:

The Los Angeles Times says that six months before three dancers filed Lizzo for sexual harassment and for rendering the workplace unsafe, 14 other dancers who worked alongside the singer and were in her 2022 documentary Love, Lizzo got a separate deal.

According to the story, the problem stemmed from a 5 minute clip from the HBO Max documentary that used personal video without the dancers’ knowledge or permission.

In January, the dancers’ manager, Slay Smiles, took the problem to an attorney for co-producer Boardwalk Pictures. He said that the dancers had not agreed to be filmed talking about how sexism, weight-shaming, and racism had hurt them, and that they were not paid for doing so.

Lizzo Released A Long Public Statement That Said She Rejected The Claims:

Former backup dancers have sued Lizzo for sexual, racial, as well as religious abuse as well as bad working conditions.

But the 35-year-old singer from the band About Damn Time released a long public statement that said she rejected the claims and called them “disappointing” and “sensationalized stories.”

Now, the singer is fighting back in court. He plans to sue the litigants for what he says is their immoral behavior.

The Video Was Taken Within 2019 When The MTV Video Music Awards Were Being Practiced:

Marty Singer, Lizzo’s lawyer, showed pictures of Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, as well as Noelle Rodriguez from Crazy Horse’s topless cabaret show in Paris on March 5, 2023, which was one of the claims.

The video was taken in 2019 when the MTV Video Music Awards were being practiced. Even though the dancers had a union contract for the VMAs, they said they weren’t provided with a contract for the non-union shooting of behind-the-scenes video that was used in the documentary.

Alan Brunswick, an attorney for Boardwalk Pictures, informed The Times that all of the shooting was done “in the open” and with their permission. “Everyone knew there were cameras. “At that point, I don’t believe the documentary was even considered of,” he said.

The Dancers Didn’t Know That Documentary Would Have Behind The Scenes Footage:

Sources close to the dancers informed The Times that the dancers didn’t know the documentary would have behind-the-scenes footage till a clearance producer emailed every performer to offer $350 plus a 10% agency fee to be in the documentary.

Smiles said she acted as a referee and spoke up for the dancers to assist them reach a $109,551 deal that gave each dancer between $7,092 as well as $7,545 each.

In February, each dancer signed a settlement deal with Boardwalk Pictures, a “Lizzo entity,” Live Nation Productions, Warner Music Group Productions, as well as others.

Sophia Nahli Allison Said About Her On Instagram, “She Treated Me With So Much Disrespect”:

It had a rule that said the dancers couldn’t say anything bad about the deal or tell anyone else about it.

The story is probably getting out now because it was reported earlier this month that three of Lizzo’s former dancers are suing her for sexual abuse and making the workplace unsafe.

After hearing about the abuse complaint, Love, Lizzo’s director, Sophia Nahli Allison, said within an Instagram story, “I was treated alongside so much disrespect by her.

The Case Filed Earlier This Month Did Not Involve The 14 Dancers Who Settled The Love, Lizzo Dispute:

I saw how she is rude, self-centered, and full of herself. I felt like I was lied to and hurt badly, but I’m better now. When I read these accounts, I saw how dangerous the situation was.

The 14 dancers who settled the Love, Lizzo dispute were not part of the case that was filed earlier this month. In that suit, three dancers accused Lizzo, her production company, and dance leader Shirlene Quigley of sexual abuse and making the workplace unsafe.

The dancers say that Lizzo, who has made a career out of promoting body acceptance, called up among the dancers’ weight gains. The suit says that the dancer was yelled at and fired after she had to record a meeting because of a health problem.

Quigley, The Leader Of Lizzo’s Dance Team, Is Also Accused In The Claim Of Trying To Get Them To Join Their Religion:

The suit also says that Quigley, the head of Lizzo’s dance team, tried to turn them to their religion. It says that Quigley’s behavior was “unceasing” and that she scolded them for having sex before they got married. It also says that Quigley said and did other sexually inappropriate things.

Singer says that pictures of the dancers shared earlier today show them “happily carousing” alongside some of the topless dancers named in the lawsuit.

Singer also told the Independent in a statement that they “plan to sue for malicious prosecution if she wins and these false claims are thrown out.”

The Lawsuit Revolves Around How Lizzo Utilized Private Video Of Her Dancers Without Getting Their Permission:

Neama Rahmani, the lawyer for the plaintiffs, said, “We’ve heard similar stories from other former employees, and today’s article in the Los Angeles Times relating to how Lizzo utilized intimate footage of her dancers without additionally their permission in the 2022 HBO documentary Max Love, Lizzo shows us even more about how Lizzo feels about her employees. “It’s clear that not much.”

Other claims in the lawsuit include religious and racial abuse, fake arrest, and interfering with a possible economic benefit. Not all of the allegations were in opposition to each defendant.

Lizzo Refuted Every Claim:

Lizzo said in part, “I am not here to be seen as a victim, but I additionally understand that I am not the villain that individuals and the media have been making me out to be these last few days.”

“Nothing is more important to me than the respect we women deserve in the world. I know what it’s like to be shamed about my body every day, and I would never criticize or fire someone because of their size.