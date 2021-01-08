Before the talks with the government, Rakesh Tikait said – we must have the same formula, all three laws back

Rakesh Tikait: Before the talks between the farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws of the central government and the Modi government today, prominent farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said that now the responsibility of ending this movement is only on the government. Talking to our affiliate channel Zee News, Tikait said that we do not have any formula anymore. The government has a formula, the government has very knowledgeable people, they will bring it. Also Read – 8th round of talks will be held between the government and farmers, tractors have demonstrated power since March

Tikait said that the farmer leaders have told that without the withdrawal of the law, the law on MSP and the report of the Swaminathan Commission will not be made. He said that the farmers who have been Shahid during this movement will keep silence for them. The farmer has told the government that we do not want this law.

Now end the government law. He said that under which law a case will be registered against a businessman who will buy produce at a lower price than MSP. We are planning that by May 2024 we are preparing a road map. Farming will also continue and movement will continue.

The government is saying that we will amend the law. The Supreme Court should tighten the government. They did not consider the farmers as merciless. The government lawyer has said this. We are taking full care of the corona. Keeping clean. The government should also follow. In the Bihar elections, the corona rule was torn apart.

Road marches are being carried out in Jharkhand. Today, the government is going to work on the same line. Meanwhile, social activist Medha Patkar also reached Ghazipur with her supporters and spoke to Rakesh Tikait.