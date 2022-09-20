Before the UN Assembly, Boric called for the freedom of political prisoners in Nicaragua and criticized Venezuela

Chilean President Gabriel Boric

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, participated for the first time before the General Assembly of the United Nations, with a speech in which he pointed out the global crisis that is plaguing several countries in the world, but in particular, he denounced the situation in the region that has impacted his country.

In that sense, Boric denounced “the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, as a result of its prolonged political crisis, has generated a migratory flow that is unprecedented in our region and in our country, putting tremendous pressure on our institutions and our society.”

The left-wing president also referred to the dramatic situation in Central America as a result of the Daniel Ortega dictatorship, for which he urged the nations to “continue working to contribute to the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua”.

He also added that countries should “work so that in no part of the world, having different ideas from that of the government in power, can end up in persecution or in violation of human rights”.

Boric referred to the political panorama that his country is going through, after the electoral rejection that Chilean citizens expressed against the constitutional project that his government had presented to modify the Magna Carta that has governed Chile since the eighties when Augusto Pinochet ruled.

“Chile will soon have a Constitution that represents the desire for justice and freedom.” The president also assured that “a government can never feel defeated when the people speak out,” regarding the electoral disapproval in the constitutional plebiscite.

The Chilean president denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine, assuring that the war promoted by Vladimir Putin is responsible for the global crisis.

“The unjust war of aggression unleashed by Russia in Ukraine, a people to whom we express our solidarity, pushed up the price of fuel and caused shortages of grains and fertilizers, causing a strong impact on our economy.”

He also criticized “the trade war between the US and China, unleashed in 2018 in the previous administration of Donald Trump, as well as the pandemic, destabilized the global economy and also affected ours.”

Finally, Boric spoke about the murder of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini, urging “mobilization of efforts to stop violence against women.”

In the midst of the controversies in which the president has been involved due to the refusal to receive the credentials of the Israeli ambassador, he asked to guarantee the legitimate right of that country to “live between secure and internationally recognized borders.”

The 77th UN General Assembly was opened by the organization’s secretary general, Antonio Guterres, who began his speech by assuring that the “world is in big trouble”, making particular reference to the dramatic situation in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

“The discovery of unmarked graves after the Russian withdrawal from Izyum is extremely disturbing”Guterres said during his inaugural speech.

The secretary general assured that the war in Ukraine has unleashed a massive destruction of human rights

“The war (in Ukraine) has unleashed widespread destruction, with large-scale violations of International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights,” he said. Guterres, who sees “extremely disturbing” the information that points to the discovery of mass graves in the Ukrainian town of Izium after the departure of the Russian forces.

The collateral effects of the conflict also extend beyond Ukraine, since it has exacerbated the “global crisis of the cost of living”, according to the former Portuguese prime minister..

“The purchasing power crisis is unleashed, confidence is crumbling, inequalities are skyrocketing, our planet is burning, people are suffering, especially the most vulnerable” and, despite this, “we are blocked by a colossal global dysfunction”, Guterres lamented at the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“The world is in danger and paralyzed”Guterres told the heads of state and government gathered in New York, from whom he demanded cooperation and urgent measures to stop the effects of wars, against the food crisis and against climate change.

Guterres warned of “a winter of global discontent” due to the “perfect storm” of multiple crises bearing down on the planet.

“These crises threaten the very future of humanity and the fate of the planet”he warned. “Let’s have no illusions. We are in a rough sea. A winter of discontent looms on the horizon”.

Despite the dangers, the international community is “paralyzed”, lamented the secretary general, who warns of the “risk of division between the West and the South”.

“Political divisions undermine the work of the Security Council, international law, people’s trust and faith in democratic institutions,” he explained.

“We cannot continue like this,” he said, before noting that “coordinated action anchored in respect for international law and the protection of human rights” is needed.

The head of the United Nations insisted that the great world challenges cannot be solved alone or with alliances of countries, but that a great “world coalition” is necessary.

Leaders from around the world began to intervene this Tuesday morning before the UN General Assemblywhich this year is presented marked by the war in Ukraine and various crises that have been aggravated by that conflict.

After a 2020 in which the General Assembly was held virtually due to the pandemic and a 2021 in which it was held in a hybrid way, on this occasion all the leaders who will speak will do so in person from New York.

The only exception will be precisely that of the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskywho has been given permission to address the rest of the world through a pre-recorded video given the state of war in his country.

