Before the UN Assembly, Zelensky called for a special court against Russia and a compensation system: “Moscow must pay”

The UN broadcast a recorded message from Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky during the General Assembly in New York

The Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, asked this Wednesday the creation of a “special court to punish Russian crimes” and urged world leaders to strip Russia of its vote in international institutions and its right to veto in the UN Security Council, stating that offenders must be punished and isolated.

In his message to the UN General Assembly, the president called for the establishment of a special court against Russia “for the crime of aggression against our State”, as well as ensuring accountability. “Moscow must pay,” he declared, and he asked for a fund to compensate for the damages that the Ukrainians have suffered during the invasion.

The UN General Assembly broadcast Zelensky’s long-awaited video address hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to promote its war against Ukraine. Although Zelensky had not yet referred to the event, he said that his forces “can return the Ukrainian flag” to the entire territory invaded by Russia. “We can do it with force of arms. But we need time.”

also demanded a punishment for Russia that includes the prohibition of voting in international organizations and exercising its veto in the Security Council. “As long as the aggressor is part of decision-making in international organizations, he must be isolated of them,” Zelensky said.

“A crime has been committed against Ukraine and we demand fair punishment,” Zelensky said in the video message with which this year he intervened in the meetings of international leaders at the United Nations.

Dressed in his usual military shirt and speaking in English, the Ukrainian president insisted that his country “wants peace”, but has been forced to fight and is demonstrating “his strength on the battlefield.”

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky appears on video screens during a recorded speech at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2022 (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

It is not yet Russia’s turn to speak at the UN General Assembly. Putin has said that he sent his armed forces to Ukraine because of the security risks to his country from what he sees as a hostile government in kyiv; to free Russians living in Ukraine – especially in its eastern region of Donbas – from what he sees as the oppression of the Ukrainian government; and to restore what he considers to be Russia’s historic territorial claims in the country.

The war has dominated the global gathering, which comes nearly seven months after Russia launched what has become the largest military conflict in Europe since World War II.

Reflecting the circumstances, Zelensky was not on the august rostrum where other presidents, prime ministers and monarchs speak at the most important annual gathering of international diplomacy. Instead he got a exception to talk on video.

As a permanent member of its most powerful entity, the Security Council, Russia was able to veto the demand to stop its attack on Ukraine days after it began. However, the move angered other countries and led to a broader backlash in the General Assembly, where resolutions are non-binding but there are no vetoes.

The Assembly voted overwhelmingly in March to deplore Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, call for an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of all Russian forces, and urge the protection of millions of civilians. The following month, a smaller but still larger number of members voted in favor of suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Archive photo of a UN Security Council summit (AFP)

Putin’s decree on Wednesday on partial mobilization was scant on details. The authorities said that some 300,000 reservists. It’s an apparent effort to build on momentum after a Ukrainian counteroffensive this month retook swaths of territory the Russians had held.

But the first such convocation in Russia since World War II also brings the fight home in a new way for Russians and it risks fueling internal anxiety and antipathy towards war.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, flights out of the country filled up quicklyas people rushed to book one-way tickets and prices skyrocketed. Hundreds of people were arrested at anti-war demonstrations across the country.

A day earlier, Russian-controlled areas in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to referendum to become part of Russia. Ukrainian leaders and their Western allies consider the votes illegitimate.

(By Jennifer Peltz – AP)

