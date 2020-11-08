“Begin-Up” And “Delayed Justice” See Ratings Rise

Each tvN’s “Begin-Up” and SBS’s “Delayed Justice” loved a lift of their viewership rankings final evening!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the November 7 episode of “Delayed Justice” scored common nationwide rankings of 4.1 % and 5.6 % for its two elements, marking a modest improve in viewership from its earlier episode the evening earlier than.

In the meantime, the most recent episode of “Begin-Up” scored common nationwide rankings of 4.5 % and 5.1 % for its two elements. Though the rankings fell in need of the drama’s all-time excessive from final week, they nonetheless marked an increase in viewership from its earlier episode final Sunday.

OCN’s “Search” earned a mean nationwide ranking of three.0 % for the evening, whereas JTBC’s “Extra Than Mates” scored a mean ranking of 1.4 % nationwide.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Home made Love Story” remained the most-watched drama of Saturday evening with common nationwide rankings of twenty-two.3 % and 26.4 % for its two elements.

Which of those weekend dramas has you hooked? Tell us within the feedback beneath!

Watch “Delayed Justice” with English subtitles right here…

Watch Now

…”Search” right here…

Watch Now

…”Extra Than Mates” right here…

Watch Now

…and “Home made Love Story” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)