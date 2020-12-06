“Begin-Up” Cast Bids Farewell To Drama With Closing Remarks

Forward of the ultimate episode, the principle forged of tvN’s “Begin-Up” shared their closing feedback in regards to the drama!

“Begin-Up” takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup corporations. Suzy stars as Search engine marketing Dal Mi, an adventurer who goals of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the position of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Suzy shared, “I really feel a mixture of each happiness and unhappiness. In the course of the eight months I spent in my position as Search engine marketing Dal Mi, I felt very comforted and likewise very glad, so I’m unhappy that filming has come to an finish.” She continued, “Additionally, this drama turned out so effectively due to all the superb workers who labored laborious for eight months. It was an honor to be part of this manufacturing. I hope you’ll help ‘Begin-Up’ till the top.”

Subsequent, Nam Joo Hyuk commented, “The entire workers and actors labored so laborious the previous eight months. Eight months felt like a very long time, however it feels so brief now that it’s over. I’ve discovered so much whereas appearing as Nam Do San and watching him develop and mature. It appears like I grew along with him. Thanks for displaying a lot love for ‘Begin-Up.’”

Kim Seon Ho, who took on the position of managing director Han Ji Pyeong, stated, “The previous eight pleasant and glad months felt so lengthy and so brief on the identical time. The time I spent sharing my worries along with others will grow to be very significant to me. I need to give my due to the director, the author, the actors, all the workers, and particularly to all the viewers who gave their like to the drama. We have been capable of create an excellent manufacturing as a result of we have been collectively. Please maintain ‘Begin-Up’ in your reminiscence. Thanks as soon as once more.”

Kang Han Na, who performed Search engine marketing Dal Mi’s sister Received In Jae, shared, “In the course of the previous eight months, I immersed myself in filming because the character Received In Jae whereas considering of all of the youth who’re taking up their very own challenges. I hope that the viewers have been capable of acquire optimistic vitality from not solely Received In Jae’s story, however from the tales of the opposite characters as effectively. Please benefit from the ultimate episode. Thanks a lot.”

The ultimate episode of “Begin-Up” airs on December 6 at 9 p.m. KST.

