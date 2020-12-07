“Begin-Up” Ends On Stable Ratings As “The Uncanny Counter” Soars To New All-Time High

tvN’s “Begin-Up” has come to an finish!

On December 6, the drama aired its collection finale to comparatively secure viewership scores. Based on Nielsen Korea, the ultimate episode of “Begin-Up” scored common nationwide scores of 4.9 p.c and 5.2 p.c for its two components, marking a slight enhance from the earlier night time however falling in need of the drama’s all-time excessive of 5.4 p.c.

In the meantime, OCN’s new superhero drama “The Uncanny Counter” continued its upward development in viewership. The drama’s fourth episode scored a median nationwide ranking of 6.7 p.c, marking a brand new private file for the present.

KBS 2TV’s hit drama “Selfmade Love Story” surged previous the 30 p.c mark but once more, scoring common nationwide scores of 29.7 p.c and 31.6 p.c for its two components.

Lastly, TV Chosun’s “The Goddess of Revenge” scored a median nationwide ranking of two.7 p.c for the night time.

Are you unhappy to be saying goodbye to “Begin-Up”? Share your ideas with us within the feedback under!

