“Begin-Up” Hits Highest Ratings Yet As “Search” And “Selfmade Love Story” Rise

tvN’s “Begin-Up” is on the rise!

On October 25, the fourth episode of the brand new drama starring Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk achieved its highest viewership rankings thus far. In line with Nielsen Korea, “Begin-Up” scored common nationwide rankings of 4.3 % and 5.0 % for its two components, setting a brand new private report for the present.

In the meantime, OCN’s new thriller thriller “Search” scored a median nationwide ranking of two.9 %, marking a big enhance in viewership from its earlier episode the night time earlier than.

Lastly, KBS 2TV’s “Selfmade Love Story” efficiently defended its place because the most-watched drama of the weekend, scoring common nationwide rankings of 23.9 % and 27.4 % for its two components.

