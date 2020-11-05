“Begin-Up” Previews Heart-Fluttering Moments Between Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk

Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk proceed to get nearer in “Begin-Up”!

The drama takes place in a fictional South Korean model of Silicon Valley the place younger dreamers got down to obtain success on the planet of startup firms. Suzy stars as Search engine optimisation Dal Mi, an adventurer who desires of turning into Korea’s Steve Jobs, whereas Nam Joo Hyuk performs the function of Samsan Tech founder Nam Do San.

Preview photos of the upcoming episodes give a glimpse of the characters’ candy chemistry.

Within the first stills, the 2 playfully meet their fingers with small gadgets connected to them. The lovable second attracts smiles and likewise curiosity for what the gadgets are.

Within the second set of photos, Search engine optimisation Dal Mi and Nam Do San are sitting on a bench and having fun with one another’s firm. They make eye contact and change candy smiles.

“Begin-Up” airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Suzy in “Whereas You Have been Sleeping“:

