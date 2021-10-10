Beheaded useless frame case: Motive force of Mumbai Police ACP arrested on fees of homicide along side spouse

Beheaded corpse case in Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested a constable running as a motive force of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sion Department of Mumbai in a homicide case of an individual. constable) and his spouse is arrested. An legit mentioned on Sunday that the beheaded corpse of the deceased used to be discovered closing month.Additionally Learn – After ingesting 24 beer, an individual used to be having a courting, one thing came about that the female friend misplaced her existence

The accused, recognized as Shivshankar Gaikwad, motive force of Mumbai's Sion department's assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and his spouse Monali, had been arrested past due Saturday night time, a police legit mentioned. Each lived within the Worli police quarters.

On September 30, the beheaded frame of a person used to be present in a plastic bag with burns and cuts in Sector 7 of Antop Hill space of ​​central Mumbai, the legit mentioned. This position isn't a long way from the administrative center of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the world. He advised that the palms and toes of the deceased had been chopped off and an strive used to be made to burn his frame.

Later, at the foundation of to be had data and technical proof, the crime department recognized the deceased as Jagdale, the grandfather of Solapur.

In accordance with additional investigation into the subject, the police arrested the constable and his spouse for allegedly killing the person, the police legit mentioned. Additionally advised that the top of the deceased has now not been recovered but and the reason in the back of the homicide isn't but recognized. On this regard, a case used to be registered in opposition to the accused beneath phase 302 (homicide) of the IPC.