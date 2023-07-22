Behind Every Star Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Behind Every Star, a South Korean television programme created by Baek Seung-ryong, is based on the French TV programme Call My Agent! The television show, sometimes known as Method Ent, was created by Lee Chan and Park So-young.

It focuses on star managers from the entertainment management firm Method Entertainment.

Regarding their careers and personal lives, they are amateurs. In May 2021, Studio Dragon inked a deal and revealed their intentions to adapt the French television series Call My Agent!.

Yoo Sang-won with Studio Dragon stated the tale and characters were appealing, so he bought the first.

The casting process will get underway shortly, he noted, and the screenplay is now being drafted. He made notice of the drama series’ impending launch.

When it was revealed that the Netflix series Call My Agent will be receiving an adaptation, there was reason for celebration since it did well and had an IMDB rating of more than 8.

The series was inspired by the television series Behind Every Star, which looks into Method Entertainment, one among the biggest talent agencies in Seoul.

The expenses that workers incur and how they influence the firm are examined in this series. Here is what we presently know about the second season for the recently released Netflix original series.

Behind Every Star Season 2 Release Date

Since the series was just renewed, the release date to Behind Every Star Season 2 is still being determined. In December 2022, the second season’s renewal was officially announced.

We anticipate that the upcoming season of the show will have the same amount of episodes as the first season, which had 12 when it premiered on November 7, 2022.

Behind Every Star Season 2 Cast

The drama’s creators have not yet officially announced a second season. Neither the drama’s second season nor its cancellation have been announced. The drama’s cast can remain the same or might change.

For their future seasons, numerous dramas have altered their casts. Matthew/TTae-oh is played by Lee Seo-jin. Seo Hyun-woo as Kim Jung-don, Kwak Sun-young as Chun Jae-in, Joo Hyun-young as So Hyun-joo, Kim Gook-hee as Yoo Eun-soo, Shim So-young as Shim Myeong-ae, Noh Sang-hyun as Lee Sang-wook, Shin Hyun-seung as Go Eun-gyul, Choi Yeon-gyu as Choi Won-jae, and many more comprise the cast of the drama.

Behind Every Star Season 2 Plot

