Behind HBO Max’s ‘Between the World and Me’ ‘POV’ Marketing Campaign

Actor Susan Kelechi Watson is lifting the curtain on her work as govt producer on “Between the World and Me,” the HBO Max particular which adapts Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2015 New York Instances-bestselling e-book, which explores the methods through which American society structurally helps white supremacy.

“It has been one thing that I’ve at all times wished to do; I at all times felt like there was content material that I wished to carry to life,” Watson says in a video interview for HBO’s “Energy of Visibility: The Craft” digital marketing campaign. “I felt strongly that Ta-Nehisi’s e-book was one thing that we would have liked to listen to as a rustic, so we are able to metabolize numerous the grief that we had been going by. And I felt like he was saying so many issues that I wished to say, however didn’t have the phrases for. And I used to be actually shocked at how common his private expertise was, so it simply felt like the good script for a time like this.”

“Black tales are simply as essential as any white story that’s being informed that has been type of held up on this pedestal. And so, it’s actually about letting everyone have a voice,” Watson continues. “I bear in mind rising up and seeing Black artists and Black performers and one thing about that was very empowering. That’s why folks say illustration issues, I do know it does. To have the ability to see one thing that appears and seems like them, particularly, is so essential.”

Watson’s account is only one of the tales from behind the scenes of “Between the World and Me” that the community will share as a part of its “Energy of Visibility” marketing campaign for the movie, an initiative supposed to seize the views of numerous crew members who work on the model’s tasks. The movie’s “POV” items can even spotlight writer and govt producer Coates, Watson, Forbes, govt producer Roger Ross Williams, producer Alisa Payne and COVID manufacturing supervisor Robyn Davis.

“There are two essential targets tied to the POV initiative: one is to showcase the expertise who make our content material doable and the different is to exhibit to up and coming multicultural and worldwide creatives that they can also dive into their passions and expertise to construct an thrilling profession,” Lucinda Martinez, WarnerMedia’s EVP, HBO and HBO Max model, Multicultural and Worldwide Marketing, tells Selection. “Nonetheless, we don’t conceal the indisputable fact that for many individuals of coloration, the journey to get there could be tough. Equally, ‘Between The World And Me’ holds no punches about the difficulties that folks of coloration face whereas additionally expressing the pleasure and hope that we discover in the course of.”

Martinez and her group launched the “POV” initiative in 2018 with content material items, media placements and different experiences supposed to rejoice the range of HBO Max’s programming behind the scenes. So far, the community’s “The Craft” video collection has featured almost 100 multicultural and worldwide behind the scenes crew. Different “POV” expertise initiatives embody masterclasses and moderated discussions at main festivals like the Sundance, Essence Fest, New York Comedian Con and the Urbanworld Movie Competition.

Of the mission’s targets, Martinez says, “We definitely hope to encourage extra Black creators to pursue their desires and hope we proceed to have extra alternatives to work with them over time. It’s WarnerMedia’s precedence to proceed to increase upon the range of our artistic household.”

Up thus far in 2020, HBO Max says that authentic programming produced by Black creatives elevated by 10%, with the quantity of total offers for expertise of coloration rising by 5%. Ladies and folks of coloration directed 55% of WarnerMedia’s scripted episodes and made up 56% of their writers.

“Our HBO advertising and marketing group’s monitor document performed a task in the group behind ‘Between The World And Me’s’ consideration in partnering with HBO vs different distributors,” Martinez defined. “Not solely did they perceive the status and confirmed monitor document that the HBO model and HBO Max platform affords however additionally they had a deep belief in our means to launch this title in a culturally significant manner, largely primarily based on earlier campaigns reminiscent of ‘The Apollo’ documentary the 12 months earlier than.”

“The Apollo,” which picked up the Primetime Emmy for excellent documentary or nonfiction particular in September, was directed by Williams, who produces “Between the World and Me” below his One Story Up banner.

Forbes — who additionally serves as govt producer at the Apollo Theater — tailored and staged a presentation of the e-book at the theater in 2018. The story, written as a letter to Coates’ teenage son, recounts the writer’s experiences rising up in Baltimore’s interior metropolis and his rising worry of each day violence towards the Black group. As a filmed manufacturing, “Between the World and Me” is offered as a sequence or highly effective readings and monologues from a star-studded record expertise (together with Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Coates Angela Davis, Janet Mock, Phylicia Rashad, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Yara Shahidi, Courtney B. Vance, Watson and Oprah Winfrey). A lot of the segments, that are blended in with archive footage and animation, had been taped inside the actors’ houses.

“The group that introduced ‘Between the World and Me’ to life carried out an incredible feat, which was telling a dynamic story that includes almost 30 extremely proficient people, throughout COVID,” Martinez says. “With a view to inform such a narrative, Kamilah and her group made some extent to rent a crew that was not solely numerous, however considerate. We discovered, in talking with the varied crew members, that their experiences and what they hope to see in the world, got here by of their work on the mission. This particular is essential as a result of it can encourage a real dialogue about the experiences of Black folks in America and we hope that our “Craft” items, which function our ‘POV’ expertise, assist to proceed that story.”

Talking of the group behind the mission, Forbes tells Selection, “We’re primarily African American [with] an enormous variety of ladies in management roles. And this was inherent to the mission, but it surely was additionally intentional, understanding the tales we had been telling and additionally that we wished to verify alternative was given.”

“That is my directorial debut [on-screen], so inherently right here’s alternative given; it might have been very straightforward for them to have gone to a different director with an enormous quantity of movie credit. I feel it’s essential to persistently, with our hiring, pay it ahead,” she continues. “The method is simply as essential as the product and I’m bringing these tenets of what you wish to share with the world, into the manner you share it with the world.”

Exterior of the “Energy of Visibility” marketing campaign items, HBO Max is taking “Between the World and Me” and its message again to its pseudo-birthplace of Howard College.

“Howard College holds an essential position in the particular simply because it holds an essential position in the Black group at giant. We’re excited to host an unique, pre-premiere desk learn and dialogue for Howard college students and alumni — in partnership with Howard’s theater division — that includes Ta’Nehisi Coates, Greg Alverez Reid and Michelle Wilson,” Martinez says.

This unique occasion follows a $1 million present given to the college in July, in an effort to set up the Coates-Forbes-Watson-HBO Dream Seekers Endowed Fellowship. The endowment fund, named for the “Between the World and Me” artistic group members and proud Howard Bison, will profit college students pursuing careers in the arts and leisure industries.

In a joint assertion, Coates, Forbes and Watson mentioned: “As merchandise of Howard College, we deeply consider in the accountability to provide as a lot as was given to us. We’re impressed to see that very same spirit in HBO’s present to Howard–an establishment which has not simply given a lot to us, individually, however to all of America.”

College students from a 123 of disciplines can apply, together with communications, superb arts, enterprise, and legislation, for the stipends supposed to make use of towards residing and journey bills associated to accepting internships in leisure hubs like Los Angeles and New York.

Watson can even host HBO Max’s official podcast that dives deeper into the movie’s themes. The four-part dialog debuts Nov. 23, with an episode entitled “The Dream,” the place Watson is joined by writer Coates, director Forbes, Jharrel Jerome, Adrienne Maree Brown, Kimberly Nicole Foster and Sonya Renee Taylor. The remaining three episodes of the podcast, co-produced by Spoke Media and Domino Sound, will premiere on subsequent Mondays.

“With all of our companion podcasts, we intention to delve deeper and peel again the layers of our tales,” HBO’s director of digital content material Michael Gluckstadt defined. “We consider ‘Between the World and Me’ is required studying and now viewing, and we wished to supply an extra manner for our viewers to unpack the essential messages of the movie. In the 4 episodes of the podcast, [Watson] weaves collectively discussions with thought leaders, creatives, and particular person households that just do that.”

“Between the World and Me” debuts Nov. 21 at 8pm on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.

Danielle Turchiano contributed to this story.