“Behind Messi and Cristiano was me, all the greats wanted me”: the drama of the former international star who today does not get a club

He was born in the United States, in Teaneck, New Jersey, but being the son of an Italian mother and parents, he always defended the Azzurra. He emerged from the Parma youth academy, then was transferred to Manchester United. Then he landed on the Newcastle and returned to Parma. However, the explosion of Giuseppe Rossi it happened in the Villarreal, where he stood out for location, intelligence and ability to produce. Over there he scored 82 goals and gave 25 assists in 192 games. And he flirted with great powers of European football. However, injuries took their toll on his physique. Y today, a little less than a month after the closing of the pass book in the Old Continent, he still did not get a club.

“There was a year at Villarreal, in the 10/11 season, in which I exploded playing constantly and scoring 32 goals between the League and the Europa League”he stressed in an interview with AM. “In Spain, after Messi and Ronaldo, I was there. All the greats loved me.”he added.

At that peak of his performance, he even reached 18 conquests in the Spanish League, remaining in fifth place in the table, along with gourd Villa, Llorente and Roberto Soldier. But, it was said, the injuries hurt him. He suffered a torn cruciate ligament against Real Madrid, was unemployed for almost 600 days, and in the two periods after his top year he played little or nothing. Or what his body allowed him.

He went to the Fiorentina, where he had a resurgence in the 2013/2014 cycle, with 17 goals and five assists in 24 appearances, but injuries again put a brake on him. And he began his pilgrimage. Levant, Celta de Vigo, Genoa They were the clubs in which he tried to relaunch his career, but he only accumulated a handful of shouts, far from the numbers with which he was encouraged to fight the best versions of Messi at Barcelona and Cristiano at Real Madrid.

Rossi thought the MLS, from his country of birth, could be a good platform to be again. It was tested in Real Salt Lake, but only scored one goal in seven matches. Consequently, he swerved again and returned to Italy, to the SPAL, from Serie B. And his statistics didn’t cause much impact either: 14 games and three wins. The team did not do well: it finished in 15th place, with a negative record (9 wins, 15 draws and 14 losses).

Today cAt 35 years old, he has not yet agreed with any club. But he wants to demonstrate his validity, like when he was one of Villarreal’s figures, or when he defended the jersey of the Italian team, with which he was the top scorer at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

