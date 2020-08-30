Behind Sean and Blair’s dramatic split on Married at First Sight Australia and where they are now

E4 is at the moment airing season 5 of Married at First Sight Australia, giving UK reality-lovers their dose of courting drama for the summer season.

The eccentric sequence, which was filmed again in 2018, follows a bunch of singletons as they are paired up by consultants with their excellent match, who they marry in a ‘dedication ceremony’ upon assembly.

After spending time collectively on their honeymoon and dwelling with each other, the {couples} then determine whether or not they need to actually get married or to name it quits.

Perth-based Sean and Blair from Sydney appeared like an excellent match on paper, however we noticed all through their episode that they didn’t fairly click on. Right here’s all the things it is advisable to find out about what occurred and where Sean and Blair are now.

What occurred to Sean and Blair?



Channel 4



In Married at First Sight Australia’s ultimate episode, we noticed consultants match 34-year-old railway technician Sean up with 31-year-old govt assistant Blair, with the pair ‘marrying’ and heading off to New Zealand on their honeymoon.

However after a rocky dedication ceremony, the connection quickly turned disastrous when Sean instructed Blair he now not wished to spend time along with her and voted to depart the wedding, leaving Blair in tears, begging him for a second likelihood.

“I nonetheless have that glimmer of hope that I might doubtlessly change your thoughts,” Blair instructed Sean, who replied: “It’s form of a bit too late. The factor that I’m grappling with during the last couple of weeks is, like, I can’t image us collectively. I’m sorry.”

Their ‘marriage’ didn’t finish amicably – with the pair having consummated their relationship the night time earlier than Sean confessed that he didn’t have emotions for her.

Where is Sean now?

After splitting with Blair, Sean went on a date with fellow contestant Tracey Jewel and the pair have been collectively for 5 months after the present ended, however by 2019 the pair had known as it quits.

The technician has since launched a tell-all ebook about his time on what he describes as “the FAKEST actuality present”, entitled Married Lies: Secrets and techniques Behind Actuality TV.

Where is Blair now?

By Might 2018, Blair had gave the impression to be over Sean’s rejection, taking to Instagram to gush over her new boyfriend, DJ Robbie Lowe. She wrote: “Every single day I fall for you a bit of deeper. You make me so completely satisfied!”

The couple seem to nonetheless be going sturdy, with Robbie regularly showing on the previous MAFS contestant’s Instagram.

Married at First Sight Australia season 5 airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV Information.