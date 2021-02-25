‘Behind the Music,’ ‘MTV Raps,’ ‘Unplugged’ Revived for Paramount Plus

The Paramount Plus digital service will quickly have a classic MTV Networks look to a few of its choices, as the MTV sequence “Unplugged” and “Yo! MTV Raps” and VH1’s venerable “Behind the Music” are all set to be revived as streaming choices, it was introduced Wednesday afternoon.

A brand new music-based unscripted present is on faucet from Paramount Plus as nicely: “From Cradle to Stage,” which might be directed by Foo Fighters’ and Nirvana’s Dave Grohl and be hosted by the rocker and his mother. The sequence is predicated on Virginia Hanlon Grohl’s e book “From Cradle to Stage: Tales from the Moms Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars” and can function a unique musician and the lady who raised him on every of its six episodes.

The musical parts of the Paramount Plus slate have been introduced by ViacomCBS throughout its streaming occasion presentation, with MTV Leisure Group president Chris McCarthy doing the unveiling of the three returning and one new sequence.

“Yo! MTV Raps” initially aired on MTV from 1988–95. “MTV Unplugged” has been on and off the cable community — principally off, in recent times — since 1989. “Behind the Music” ran on VH1 from 1997 by means of 2014.

“We’re thrilled to re-invent a few of our most storied and impactful music franchises, together with ‘Behind the Music’ and ‘Yo! MTV Raps,’ for Paramount Plus,” stated Bruce Gilmer, ViacomCBS’ president of music, music expertise, programming and occasions. “As well as, we are going to associate with a few of the largest names throughout the music trade to convey unique and distinctive content material to the platform,” he added, promising extra new unscripted exhibits alongside the traces of the Grohls’ have been in the offing.

No dates have been introduced for the launch of the 4 sequence.

The rebranding of CBS All Entry as Paramount Plus will happen in the U.S. March 4, with an growth to worldwide markets later in 2021. When it kicks off, the streaming service might be on-line at ParamountPlus.com and through iOS and Android apps, amongst different platforms.