Behind the scenes of Ronaldo’s millionaire investment to buy the Cruzeiro in Brazil

This Saturday, the historic former striker of the Brazilian team, Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others, Ronaldo Nazario announced, together with the main officials involved, the purchase of a majority stake in his old club Cruzeiro.

The phenomenon, who played in The black beast as a teenager in the early 1990s, closed the deal for 400 million reais ($ 70 million) with the help of the Brazilian investment bank XP.

This entity took on the role of financial advisor in what was a historic negotiation for Brazilian soccer since it was the first to be carried out after clubs were allowed to become SAF (Sociedad Anónima de Fútbol), from the enactment of Law No. 14,193 that was activated on August 6, 2021.

Ronaldo rejoined Cruzeiro after his time as a footballer in the 90s (Reuters)

In turn, the transaction agreement does not directly mention the name of the former striker, but rather It was carried out through his company Tara Sports, registered in the Spanish capital (Madrid) and whose objective is to provide its consulting and advisory services in the entertainment environment both at an artistic and sports level.

In addition, this pact that concluded on Saturday is also subject to a series of conditions, the main one being that The 45-year-old former player will have to invest 400 million reais in the medium and long term regarding the growth of the club that today is in the second division of Brazil.

“The operation includes the financial and operational rebalancing of the club’s football department, with a sustainable growth plan in the medium and long term. The completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of a series of preconditions ”, highlighted the XP company.

Fans will be able to invest in the Cruzeiro through new financial technologies (Reuters)

One of the alternatives that are planned to start generating income is enter the crypto asset market, as detailed by the site specialized in financial matters Bloomberg Line: “Starting next Monday, fans will be able to invest in the team with the launch of the CRZ fan card, a niche that began to be explored by the Brazilian soccer team in August”.

“I am very happy to have concluded this operation”Ronaldo assured in a video published by the president of Cruzeiro, adding that he wants to “take him to the place where he deserves to be.”

This is the second foray into the management of the former PSV Eindhoven, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Barcelona and Corinthians striker. Ronaldo bought a 51% stake in the Spanish club Real Valladolid in 2018.

While neither the former footballer nor Cruzeiro provided any more meaningful details, XP said in a statement that “Seeks to help the Brazilian soccer industry with professionalization, capitalization and the opening of new opportunities ”.

