Behind the scenes: the day Bielsa made him collect 13 kilos of garbage on the Leeds squad a month after arriving at the club

Marcelo Bielsa and his letter of introduction to the Leeds squad (@LUFC)

Since Marcelo bielsa took the reins in June 2018, the city of Leeds it was revolutionized. His hiring was encouraging, although not even the most optimistic fans of the white team would imagine that their squad would respond so satisfactorily in the next three seasons (the first was the protagonist of the Championship, the second was champion and the third finished ninth in the Premier League).

One of the great qualities of the set of Loco It was the union of the group and humility with which all its members worked from minute zero. And an anecdote told in great detail by the former translator of the Argentine coach Salim Lamrani account for it.

It was a month after arriving at the West Yorkshire institution that the interpreter then became a discipline coach whom he had met in Marseille during his time at Olympique (with literature and their joint interest in Cuba’s economic policy as a bridge) proposed to Bielsa: “Marcelo, you may have noticed that there is a lot of garbage around the main building. So I’m going to propose to the players that we all clean the training center “.

Bielsa with his assistant Lucas Ouviña, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani and sporting director Víctor Orta (@LUFC)

The man from Rosario, who had absolute confidence in Salim and used him as a confidant during the long walks from his home located in Wetherby – which reminded him of his Máximo Paz Santa Fe – to the training ground Thorp Arch, he outlined an accepting smile and replied: “If you get that …”. Immediately the Frenchman took the post to carry out a talk with the staff that would lead to the procedure, a wink and caress to the soul for the props Rich and Bees, plus all the cleaning staff of the property.

Lamrani, who knew better than anyone the concerns of the squad led by Bielsa, gathered the players in the gym and opened a debate in which they used definitions of the word humility (hence the name of the chapter “The way of humility” ). That was the hook for even the most renowned players to put on their plastic gloves, grab garbage bags, and in a hot summer sun collect all the waste for an hour.

Pablo Hernandez He said that day: “You know, before I became a professional footballer and could live off my passion, I did all kinds of jobs.” Adam Forshaw, another of Leeds’ values, addressed the issue: “I understand what they are trying to do and it is a good thing for the group.” After the activity, they weighed the bags containing 13 kilos of garbage. The event had a symbolic end: the ticket for each match cost the fans, on average, 25 pounds sterling. Taking a quick tally of the minimum wage in England, the daily hours worked and the price of tickets to attend the Leeds games, a fan had to dedicate three hours of work to go to the field.

The activity had a positive impact on the internal bosom. And, in hindsight, he was one of the cornerstones of Leeds United’s path to Bielsa’s success.

EXTRACT FROM THE BOOK “FOOTBALL ACCORDING TO BIELSA” (Salim Lamrani): “The way of humility”

The book that tells in detail some of Bielsa’s experiences at Leeds United

During the preseason, before I settled in the center of Leeds, I lived for a few weeks in a hotel in Wetherby. Every morning I would go to look for Marcelo Bielsa at his home and we would go together to the training center. The Leeds United coach liked the place: “In Argentina I live in the field and this place has many common points.”

In the afternoon, after a long day at work, I would take him to his hotel and we would take advantage of those moments to exchange our views on the professional group, but also to address issues that interested us and that were moving away from football. Thus, I took stock of the day and gave him my opinion about the players. The professional group had a great human quality and their attitude gave off respect towards the coaching staff and the club’s employees, but also towards the cleaners, the props, Rich and Bees, and the kitchen staff.

One afternoon, while taking the coach to his hotel, I said the following to him: “Marcelo, you will have noticed that there is a lot of garbage around the main building. Then I am going to propose to the players that we all clean the training center ”.

Marcelo looked at me with a smile and replied: “If you get that …”. For my part, as I had already established good relations with the players, I knew that they would be receptive to the initiative and would agree to carry out the activity.

After getting the go-ahead from Marcelo, I presented the idea to Benoit, Rubén, Rob and Tom. It was a procedure that I had established from the beginning due to my inexperience in the world of football. I submitted my initiatives to the opinion of colleagues, and the consensus allowed me to make a good decision. Everyone encouraged me to carry out the activity. Thus, on July 12, 2018, during the afternoon, we gathered the players in the gym and sat in a circle. We begin by remembering the definition of humility: the virtue of recognizing and accepting one’s own limitations and weaknesses. It is essential in everyday life and in high-level sport. Modesty is an admirable human quality and a sure ally in the face of the immense challenges present in professional football.

For the most part, football fans, those of Leeds United and those of the rest of the world, come from the popular strata and face the material difficulties of life on a daily basis. To live out their passion, they sometimes have to make significant sacrifices to follow their preferred team. Many times, the only moment of happiness, in a reality marked by all kinds of worries, is the victory of your team. Pier Paolo Pasolini, the great Italian filmmaker, rightly wrote that “football is an essential value to restore dignity to those who have nothing”. This is why soccer is so popular in the world and the passion of the fans is so exciting and respectable. In the stadium, people of all horizons sing their hopes of a better life, which inevitably passes through the triumph of their colors, and they unite in the brotherhood born of the passion for the same shield.

I had informed myself about the price of the tickets. An annual subscription for Elland Road cost around £ 562 for the most accessible, averaging £ 25 per game. The minimum wage in England was about 7.83 pounds an hour; an employee then had to work at least three hours to be able to live his passion. We then proposed to the players to symbolically pay tribute to the fans trying to put us in their place for an hour and clean the training center.

The entire team, without exception, joined the project and agreed to participate in the initiative. The players put on plastic gloves that we had made available to them, took the garbage bags and for about an hour, under the pleasant summer sun, they cleaned the training center. Benoit had the good idea to weigh the garbage bags: the players had collected about 13 kilos. Pablo Hernández was very receptive to the activity. “You know, before being a professional footballer and living off my passion, I did all kinds of jobs,” he told me. Adam Forshaw also approved the initiative. During the garbage collection, he told me the following: “I understand what they are trying to do and it is a good thing for the group.” The unanimous willingness to carry out this unique task illustrated the team’s values, the sensitivity of the players and their respect for the fans.

