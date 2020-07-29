Beijing Film Festival Sets Dates for Anniversary Edition

The Beijing Worldwide Film Festival will go forward in spite of everything, organizers introduced Wednesday.

The pageant was initially scheduled for late April, however was postponed in March because of the coronavirus outbreak. It was changed with a swiftly pulled collectively on-line occasion in early Might, operated in partnership with streaming platform iQIYI.

Now, the 10th version of the BJIFF will run Aug. 22-29, state media reported. No particulars have been out there of the pageant’s construction, program or places.

Nonetheless, state media reported that the pageant launched a video clip containing congratulatory messages from Chinese language actress Zhou Xun, director Lu Chuan and Danish film-maker Bille August.

Chinese language cinemas reopened ten days in the past, having been closed for 5 months from late January. The primary theaters to open have been in low danger components of the nation. Cinemas in Beijing joined the reopening motion over the weekend.

Two different Chinese language movie festivals, these in Shanghai and the First Festival in Xining, are at present in operation. Shanghai says it’s dishing out with in-person opening, closing and prize occasions, nevertheless it has held industry-focused seminars with visitors organized collectively on a stage. Invites to international guests weren’t issued this time.

China reported 101 new COVID-19 circumstances on Wednesday, the best quantity in over three months, the Nationwide Well being Fee mentioned. A lot of the new circumstances have been reported within the far-flung Xinjiang area, or in Liaoning Province, which incorporates the coastal metropolis of Dalian. One new case reported on Wednesday in Beijing was believed to be linked to the Dalian cluster. The brand new circumstances lifted China’s coronavirus an infection complete to 84,060. There have been 4,634 deaths.