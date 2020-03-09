Beijing International Film Festival Indefinitely Postponed Due To Coronavirus

The Beijing International Film Festival initially scheduled for late April can be postponed to an unknown future date because of the coronavirus epidemic, organizers have stated.

The federal government-backed occasion was alleged to have taken place between April 19 and 26. It has been postponed “to be able to deal with the general scenario of prevention of the novel coronavirus epidemic, and out of consideration for the security and well being of the competition’s company, followers, media, companions and public,” organizers stated in a press release posted to their official social media channels Friday.

“We apologise for the inconvenience brought on by the postponement of the occasion and we’ll announce the potential date of the competition as quickly as potential,” they added.

The postponement was lengthy anticipated, because the nation’s cinemas have remained virtually completely shuttered since late January, with no finish to the closures in sight, although some predict issues could choose up once more in Might.

In mid-February, the Hong Kong International Film Festival set to happen in late March additionally introduced its resolution to postpone. The competition, the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Discussion board, and the FilMart commerce present have all be postponed till August 27-29.

China has reported 80,735 confirmed coronavirus instances and three,119 deaths as of March 8.

The nation’s different main movie competition, the Shanghai International Film Festival, is about to happen in June.