Being born in Scindia royalty is my fault, then accept it from me: Jyotiraditya

Madhya Pradesh Assembly by elections 2020 news: (Gwalior) During the by-elections to the Vidhan Sabha in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition parties are continuously speaking on behalf of the Congress at the Scindia royal house. Responding to the attacks, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that it is his fault if he is born in the Scindia royal family.

BJP MP Scindia is on a tour of Gwalior-Chambal area these days. During this time, reporters from Scindia responded to the allegations being made by the Congress on the property of the Scindia royal house and said, "Our property is three hundred years old, my question is to those who have become the Maharaja nowadays. First they reply. I was born in a house and if it is my fault, then I accept. "

In response to another question, Scindia said, "My aim is public service, even after the crisis of Corona in the last five months, it has been tried in every assembly to work for development and progress." Has worked closely with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, fifteen months Congress misrule and BJP five months good governance.