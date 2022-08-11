Being in a noisy office can affect the productivity of developers and other workers according to a study

In our society we have practically learned to live with noise. It gets to the point that many people need something to be playing to sleep and even to work. For this many times we ignore noise pollution, or we only attend to it when it exceeds certain limits that become annoying. But now a study has shown that this pollution can be worse than you think for your productivity, albeit subtly. So it can be interesting to find quiet places.

Through a tweet, Professor Ethen Mollick wanted to recall a 2020 study carried out by Joshua T. Dean of the University of Chicago, which is really extensive. In this one tries look for a correlation between the productivity capacity of developers and other workers and the level of noise pollution. And the results, as well as the conclusion they reach, are really interesting.

If you reduce the noise in the office, you will notice it

You have to know how to differentiate two branches within a job: the effort you can put into it and the ability to think and be creative. In this case, in jobs such as developer, where you have to have your brain constantly working to be able to reflect and, for example, solve a problem, it is really important to be silent according to this study.





Specifically, the tables that are attached to this article you can see that noise increase of just 10 dB (from a dishwasher to a vacuum cleaner) can reduce productivity by 5%. But this can also occur due to air pollution in a Call Center, where a difference of 15% in this can affect productivity by 0.35%.

This means that if you are a developer or have a job that requires concentration, it is better be completely silent. With any slight variation in noise pollution, productivity can be drastically reduced.

The example that is set with the developers is really illustrative. Having a vacuum cleaner blaring around or loud music can finely cause errors in the code are not detected in an efficient way, or many of the activities that are done are interrupted. That is why it is always important to maintain a work environment that is as comfortable as possible without noise, light or bad air pollution.