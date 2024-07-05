Being Maria Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need to Know

“Being Maria” is a compelling biographical drama that delves into the tumultuous life of actress Maria Schneider, best known for her controversial role in Bernardo Bertolucci’s “Last Tango in Paris.” Directed by Jessica Palud, this French film offers a poignant and thought-provoking exploration of Schneider’s experiences, mainly focusing on the impact of her breakout role and the subsequent challenges she faced in the entertainment industry.

The film takes viewers on an emotional journey through Schneider’s life, from her rebellious teenage years to her sudden rise to fame and the following struggles. With a stellar cast led by Anamaria Bartolomei in the title role, “Being Maria” promises to be a powerful and timely examination of the exploitation of young talent in the film industry and the lasting effects of trauma inflicted in the name of art.

Being Maria Release Date:

“Being Maria” will premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2024. The film has been selected for the non-competitive Cannes Premiere section, highlighting its significance and potential impact on audiences and critics alike. This high-profile debut at one of the world’s most renowned film festivals is sure to generate buzz and anticipation for its wider release.

Following its Cannes premiere, “Being Maria” is scheduled for a theatrical release in France on June 19, 2024. The film will be distributed by Haut et Court, a prominent French distribution company known for bringing thought-provoking and critically acclaimed films to audiences. While international release dates have not yet been announced, the film’s presence at Cannes and the universal themes it explores suggest that it may soon find its way to screens around the world.

Being Maria Storyline:

“Being Maria” chronicles the life of Maria Schneider, focusing primarily on the events surrounding her role in “Last Tango in Paris” and the aftermath of the film’s release. The story begins with 19-year-old Maria, the daughter of French actor Daniel Gélin, as she lands the lead female role in Bertolucci’s controversial erotic drama opposite the legendary Marlon Brando.

The film provides a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Last Tango in Paris,” revealing the challenges and pressures the young actress faces. It particularly highlights the infamous “butter scene,” reportedly sprung on Schneider without her prior knowledge or consent. This moment becomes a pivotal point in the narrative, exploring the trauma inflicted on Schneider and raising questions about the ethics of filmmaking and the treatment of actors, especially young women, in pursuing artistic vision.

As “Last Tango in Paris” catapults Schneider to international fame, the story follows her struggle to cope with sudden notoriety and the film’s controversial nature. The narrative spans from 1967 to 1980, depicting Schneider’s turbulent personal life, her battles with substance abuse, and her efforts to establish herself as a serious actress beyond the shadow of her breakout role. Through this journey, “Being Maria” offers a nuanced portrayal of a talented young woman grappling with the dark side of fame and fighting to reclaim her identity and agency in an industry that often objectifies and exploits.

Being Maria List of Cast Members:

Anamaria Vartolomei as Maria Schneider

Céleste Brunnquell as Noor

Giuseppe Maggio as Bernardo Bertolucci

Yvan Attal as Daniel Gélin

Marie Gillain as Marie-Christine Schneider

Jonathan Couzinié as Michel Schneider

Matt Dillon as Marlon Brando

Stanislas Merhar as Berhmann

Alexis Corso as Nathan

Being Maria Creators Team:

The creative force behind “Being Maria” is led by director Jessica Palud, who brings a unique perspective to the project. Palud, known for her previous work on “Back Home,” has a personal connection to the material, having once worked as an assistant to Bernardo Bertolucci. This experience likely informs her approach to the film, providing valuable insights into the world of filmmaking and the dynamics on set.

Palud co-wrote the screenplay with Laurette Polmanss, adapting it freely from Vanessa Schneider’s 2018 memoir, “My Cousin Maria Schneider.” This collaboration aims to bring authenticity and sensitivity to the portrayal of Maria Schneider’s life, drawing from both historical accounts and personal recollections.

Marielle Duigou spearheads the production team for Les Films de Mina, with co-production support from StudioCanal, Moteur S’il Vous Plaît, and Cinema Inutile. This collaborative effort brings together experienced professionals to ensure the film’s vision is realized with the necessary resources and expertise.

Behind the camera, cinematographer Sébastien Buchmann captures the film’s visual aesthetic, while editor Thomas Marchand shapes the narrative flow. Benjamin Biolay’s musical score adds emotional depth to the storytelling, complementing the on-screen drama with a carefully crafted soundtrack.

Where to Watch Being Maria?

Following its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, “Being Maria” will be released theatrically in France on June 19, 2024, through distributor Haut et Court. Local cinemas will be the primary venue for those in France to experience this powerful biopic on the big screen.

The distribution plans beyond France have not yet been announced for international audiences. However, given the film’s high-profile premiere at Cannes and its exploration of universal themes, it is likely that “Being Maria” will secure international distribution in the coming months. Viewers outside of France should keep an eye on announcements from local art house cinemas and film festivals, as these are often the first to showcase critically acclaimed foreign films.

Being Maria Trailer Release Date:

There has been no official announcement regarding the release date for the “Being Maria” trailer. However, with the film’s world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2024, it is reasonable to expect that a trailer will be released in the weeks leading up to this event.

Film distributors typically release trailers several months before a movie’s theatrical debut to build anticipation and generate buzz. Since “Being Maria” is set for a June 19, 2024 release, in France, we might see a trailer appearing online and in cinemas sometime in early spring 2024. Keep an eye on the official social media channels of Haut et Court and StudioCanal for the latest updates on the trailer release.

Being Maria Final Words:

“Being Maria” is a crucial and timely exploration of the film industry’s dark underbelly. It shines a light on the exploitation of young talent and the lasting impact of trauma inflicted in the name of art. Through its portrayal of Maria Schneider’s life, the film raises important questions about consent, power dynamics, and filmmakers’ responsibility towards their actors.

As audiences engage with this powerful biopic, it reminds them of the progress that still needs to be made in protecting vulnerable individuals in the entertainment industry. “Being Maria” pays tribute to Schneider’s resilience and contributes to the ongoing conversation about ethics in filmmaking and the treatment of actors, particularly young women. This film promises to be a thought-provoking and emotionally resonant experience that will linger in viewers’ minds long after the credits roll.