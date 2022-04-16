Being on PS Plus was “devastating” for sales of Oddworld: Soulstorm, says its creator

The game was part of the incentives for subscribers of Sony’s service on PlayStation.

Oddworld: Soulstorm is just one more of the games that usually become part of agreements with the companies that own the main platforms on the market. We have seen numerous similar cases in different services, but the game of the study Oddworld Inhabitants decided to release for free on PlayStation Plus.

This fact allowed PlayStation 5 users to download the game on the platform without any additional cost, which seems to have severely affected sales of the game. At least that is what his creator assures in the Xbox Expansion Pass podcast, in which he has spoken about this topic.

The agreement allowed them to finalize the developmentDice Lorne Lanning that the team figured downloads would be between 50,000 and 100,000 copies during the month that it was freely available, and the deal with Sony allowed the studio to finish development thanks to being able to deal with financial problems, so it seemed like a good deal. However, Lanning claims that he was claimed by around 4 million usersso making this decision “was devastating” for business interests.

The team did not take into account that, although the implementation of PlayStation 5 in the market was still small due to the fact that it had been on sale for a short time and had stock problems, gamers were keen to try new things on their next machine. -gen. Downloads exceeded expectations and the money they received was much less than what they could have achieved, although that is something we will never know and is only part of the impression of the creator himself.

In addition to PC and PlayStation, the game ended up also being released on Xbox consoles last November 2021. If you want to know what we thought at the time, we invite you to go through the Oddworld: Soulstorm review to find out if the return with a renewed experience is really worth it.

