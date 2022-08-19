Being outdoors: 7 health benefits, according to science

7 Health Benefits of Being Outdoors – Wellness

Mother Nature sometimes finds it difficult to compete with the inner world. In the end, cannot offer flat screen TVs, air conditioning, or WiFi. But it can offer something even more important: improved health, through a stronger immune system, better sleep, and reduced stress.

spend time outdoors It can improve physical and mental health in many ways. And you don’t have to spend many hours outdoors for those benefits to take effect. According to a 2019 study that included data from 19,806 participants, spending at least 120 minutes in nature a week can significantly improve health and well-being. Even if there is no greenery around you, spending time in sunlight and fresh air can help you feel better in mind and body.

7 health benefits of spending time outdoors

1. Breathe better

Air pollution can cause allergies, asthma and other respiratory diseases, something you may already know. However, you might be surprised to know that Indoor air pollutant concentrations are typically two to five times higher than outdoors.

But spending more time in natural green spaces could help reduce the risk of respiratory problems. A 2016 study examining the relationship between local greenness and mortality risk followed 108,630 women for 8 years. Compared to people with less vegetation in their neighborhoods, people with more vegetation were 34% less likely to die from respiratory illnesses.

As usual, the freshest air is found in places with great air circulation. For example, camping in an open field can give you more pollution relief than lounging by a river walled by skyscrapers and factories.

2. Improved sleep

If you’re hoping to improve your sleep, having a picnic on the beach may help you more than napping in a shady wooded area (Getty Images)

Usually, the body’s internal clock follows the sun, which makes you feel awake during the day and sleepy at night. Although artificial lighting can mimic natural lightdirect sunlight is 200 times the intensity of office lights in a closed room. Therefore, sunlight affects the circadian rhythm more than electric light.

The best of sunlight? It costs nothing. To get a daily dose, you just have to go outside. Just keep in mind that sunlight has to enter your eyes to affect your circadian rhythm. If you’re hoping to improve your sleep, having a picnic on the beach may help you more than napping in a shady wooded area.

3. Reduced symptoms of depression

According to science, light therapy can help treat both major and seasonal depression (Christin Klose)

Sunlight often helps relieve symptoms of depression, such as low mood and fatigue. According to science, phototherapy It can help treat both major and seasonal depression. If a patient has a seasonal depression, you may notice an improvement after a few days. If you have one major depression, it may take 2 to 5 weeks to notice the improvement.

However, the experts they are not yet entirely sure how sunlight affects depression. Some people believe that sunlight has a protective effect, since can help the body produce vitamin D. It is also possible that sunlight improve sleep, which in turn reduces the severity of depression symptoms.

4. More motivation to exercise

You don’t have to do a bike triathlon or ski down a mountain to enjoy exercise in nature. Any activity that gets your body moving in a way that is feasible for you can offer some health benefits (Getty Images)

Exercising in green spaces could help you increase your motivation to exercise in the futurein part because exercising outdoors it can offer a nice change of pace from gyms and make physical activity more interesting and enjoyable.

Plus, it makes it easy to socialize, as many gyms have unspoken rules about not chatting with the person on the treadmill next to you. Lastly, exercising outdoors can feel lighter and less strenuous, according to 2013 research suggesting that outdoor walkers tend to exercise at a higher intensity and report less exertion

You don’t have to do a bike triathlon or ski down a mountain to enjoy exercise in nature. Any activity that gets your body moving in a way that is feasible for you, like gardening, playing with your dog in the park or washing your car, may offer some health benefits.

5. Mind Restoration

The natural world can offer a mental and emotional refuge when you need to disconnect and recharge (Freepik)

The modern world contains lots of intrusive stimuli -flickering screens, vibrating phones, rumbling roads- competing for our limited attention. This overstimulation continues it can increase your stress levels without you realizing it.

The natural world, On the contrary, you can offer a mental and emotional refuge when you need to disconnect and recharge. In nature, soothing attractions for the sensesfrom the perfume of the flowers to the music of the song of the birds, they can hold your attention without draining your mental energy.

Research conducted in 2020 suggests that spending time in nature can help you feel more relaxed and focused, especially when you take the time to observe your surroundings. To get these benefits, you can consider the possibility of carrying out slow-paced contemplative activities, like hiking in the woods or kayaking on a lake.

6. Improved immune function

Expert guidance suggests you’re less likely to get the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), let alone other viruses, when you’re outdoors (AP)

Expert guidance suggests that you are less likely to contract the virus that causes COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2), not to mention other viruses, when you are outdoors. This is because air circulation can dilute the presence of airborne viruses. In fact, according to 2021 research, the chances of transmission are 18.7 times higher indoors than outdoors.

Even ignoring the pandemic for the moment, spending time outdoors can help your immune system function optimally. Non-hazardous microorganisms found in nature can practice on your immune system, so to speak, to help prepare you for more serious infections.

If a person lives in a completely sterile environment, their immune system may lose the ability to recognize what is and what is not dangerous. So you can trigger a red alert for any microorganisms you find, which can lead to chronic inflammation. So although soap is a wonderful invention, getting muddy from time to time can also be good.

7. Myopia protection

Light stimulates the production of dopamine in the retina, which prevents the eyeball from stretching and distorting vision. However, this theory has only been tested on animals (Getty Images)

There is some evidence to suggest that children who spend a lot of time outdoors have a lower chance of developing nearsightedness, or nearsightedness. In a study conducted in 2020, it included 10,743 children between the ages of 9 and 11 in Taipei. The researchers found that children who spent more time outdoors at recess they were 22% less likely to develop myopia than their peers.

Increasing the working distance from the eyes when doing close-up work and taking a break after 30 minutes of close-up work also offered some protection. Experts have suggested a few possible reasons why spending time outdoors might help protect against nearsightedness:

– natural light offers a brighter, richer collection of wavelengths of light to view.

– Outdoors allows your eye to practice looking at objects from various distances.

– The light stimulates the production of dopamine in the retina, This prevents the eyeball from stretching and distorting vision. However, this theory has only been tested on animals.

this benefit It only seems to affect the eye as it grows, so spending time outdoors can’t reverse nearsightedness in adulthood. However, regular outdoor activities during childhood, such as playing ball, swimming or sledding, could save a child a visit to the optometrist later on. And, in addition, they offer great opportunities to create family bonds.

