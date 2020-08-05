Beirut explosion: PM Modi mourns the explosion in Beirut, there is a scattering of devastation all over the city

new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences for the people killed in the horrific explosion in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Wednesday. The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “I am shocked and saddened by the huge explosion in the city of Beirut that caused such a huge loss of life and property.” Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and the injured. ” Also Read – Video: 78 people lost their lives in the horrific explosion in Beirut, more than 4000 people injured

Health Minister Hamad Hasan said that more than 50 people have died in two major explosions in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. According to the report of the news agency Xinhua, they exploded on Tuesday evening (around 6.10 pm – local time). The powerful blasts rocked buildings across the city, causing widespread loss of human life and property.

Al-Jadeed TV quoted Hasan as saying that more than 50 people were killed and 2,500 people were injured in the blasts. There is a possibility of increasing casualties. Please tell that a video of this blast is also going viral. In the video you can see how terrible this explosion was.

(Input-IANS)