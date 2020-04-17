General News

Belarus crowdfunds to fight coronavirus as leader denies it exists

NGOs scramble to provide equipment after president calls pandemic ‘a psychosis’

The healthcare gadget in Belarus is being propped up by way of volunteers and crowdfunding campaigns as the country grapples with a coronavirus pandemic its president has been hesitant to confess exists.

Belarus has attracted international headlines for its not on time response, continuing to host Europe’s only vigorous soccer league, as a result of the president, Alexander Lukashenko, pushed apart the pandemic as a “psychosis”.

